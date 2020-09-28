Partial local elections 2020: The big surprises

The preliminary results of the local elections show revealed some surprises. For instance, Marian Oprisan, known as a longtime Social Democrat “baron” has lost the presidency of the Vrancea County Council after 20 years, while Liberal Nicolae Robu has lost the Timisoara mayor seat in front of the young German-born Dominic Fritz (USR-PLUS). In Deveselu, the mayor seat has been won by the late PSD candidate…who died of Covid-19 on September 17.
Another big surprise was in Brasov, where another USR-PLUS candidate, Allen Coliban has won the mayor seat, after defeating the incumbent mayor George Scripcaru who has been running the city since 2004.
The mayor of Ciugud commune, Gheorghe Damian, ousted from PSD two years ago, has won a sixth mandate in a row as a mayor, by an overwhelming 88.2%. Ciugud is dubbed as the richest commune in Romania, as it has attracted the most numerous EU funds and looks like a locality in western Europe.
County councils ranking
As for the leadership of the county councils, PSD (red on the map) has representatives in 20 counties mainly Oltenia, Moldavia and Dobruja, PNL (blue) in 17 counties, mainly in Transylvania and Muntenia, and UDMR (yellow) in four counties, where the Magyar community is predominant.
Marian Oprisan has lost the helm of Vrancea County Council to a young Liberal senator, Cătălin Toma, aged 43. Yet, PSD is winning the city hall of Focsani through Cristi Valentin Misăilă.