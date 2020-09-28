Partial local elections 2020: The big surprises

The preliminary results of the local elections show revealed some surprises. For instance, Marian Oprisan, known as a longtime Social Democrat “baron” has lost the presidency of the Vrancea County Council after 20 years, while Liberal Nicolae Robu has lost the Timisoara mayor seat in front of the young German-born Dominic Fritz (USR-PLUS). In Deveselu, the mayor seat has been won by the late PSD candidate…who died of Covid-19 on September 17.

Another big surprise was in Brasov, where another USR-PLUS candidate, Allen Coliban has won the mayor seat, after defeating the incumbent mayor George Scripcaru who has been running the city since 2004.

The mayor of Ciugud commune, Gheorghe Damian, ousted from PSD two years ago, has won a sixth mandate in a row as a mayor, by an overwhelming 88.2%. Ciugud is dubbed as the richest commune in Romania, as it has attracted the most numerous EU funds and looks like a locality in western Europe.

County councils ranking

As for the leadership of the county councils, PSD (red on the map) has representatives in 20 counties mainly Oltenia, Moldavia and Dobruja, PNL (blue) in 17 counties, mainly in Transylvania and Muntenia, and UDMR (yellow) in four counties, where the Magyar community is predominant.

Alba – PNL

Arad – PNL

Argeș – PSD

Bacău – PSD

Bihor – PNL

Bistrița – PSD

Botoșani- PSD

Brașov – PNL

Brăila-PSD

Buzău – PSD

Călărași – PSD

Caraș – PNL

Cluj – PNL

Constanța – PNL

Covasna – UDMR

Dâmbovița – PSD

Dolj – PSD

Galați – PSD

Giurgiu – PNL

Gorj – PSD

Harghita – UDMR

Hunedoara – PSD

Ialomița – PSD

Iași – PNL

Ilfov – PNL

Mureș – UDMR

Maramureș – PNL

Mehedinți – PSD

Neamț – PSD

Olt – PSD

Prahova – PNL în alianță cu USR PLUS

Sălaj – PNL

Satu Mare – UDMR

Sibiu – PNL

Suceava – PNL

Teleorman – PSD

Timiș – PNL

Tulcea – PSD

Vâlcea – PSD

Vaslui – PSD

Vrancea – PNL

Marian Oprisan has lost the helm of Vrancea County Council to a young Liberal senator, Cătălin Toma, aged 43. Yet, PSD is winning the city hall of Focsani through Cristi Valentin Misăilă.

