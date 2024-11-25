Partial real-time results of the presidential elections of November 24, the first round, have been published on the website presena.roaep.ro. In first place is the independent candidate Călin Georgescu, followed by Marcel Ciolacu, Elena Lasconi and George Simion. 14 candidates were on the ballots.

According to data published by AEP, after counting 99.99% votes, the distance between second and third place increased to 2,617 votes in favor of Elena Lasconi, who will be thus entering the second round of the presidential elections with Călin Georgescu.

Călin Georgescu: 2.120.346 – 22.94% Elena Lasconi: 1.772.150- 19.18% Marcel Ciolacu: 1.769.636- 19.15%.

Cristian Seidler, Elena Lasconi’s campaign manager, asked the PSD leader, in a press statement, to announce her defeat in the first round of the presidential election, which was won by Călin Georgescu.

“Based on the parallel count, carried out by USR, Romania has the chance of a new beginning, after 35 years. Elena Lasconi entered the second round of the presidential elections, with a lead of several thousand votes over the PSD candidate, Marcel Ciolacu. We make a public appeal to Marcel Ciolacu to make the democratic gesture of recognizing his defeat”, declared Cristian Seidler.

Countries where Călin Georgescu won by a large margin

According to official data, in the diaspora, a total of 821,703 Romanians with the right to vote voted. Călin Georgescu obtained the majority of votes in countries such as France, Germany, Great Britain, Spain and Italy. In France, where the total number of voters was 41,227, Georgescu won 17,413 votes – 43.22%. In Spain, where 88,461 Romanians voted, Georgescu obtained 40,119 votes – 47.04%. In Germany, where 148,135 Romanians voted, Georgescu obtained 83,611 votes – 57.81%.

In Italy, where 123,613 Romanians voted, Georgescu obtained 57,941 votes – 48.87%. In Great Britain, where 150,123 Romanians voted, Georgescu obtained 71,716 votes – 49.45%.

Elena Lasconi won the diaspora in the USA and Canada

On the other hand, Elena Lasconi obtained the majority of votes in countries such as Poland, the USA, Canada, Ukraine, Turkey. In Poland, where there were 1,234 voters, Lasconi obtained 684 votes – 56.16%. In Ukraine, where there were only 152 Romanians, Lasconi obtained 49 votes – 32.45%. In Turkey, where there were 922 voters, she obtained 405 votes – 44.31%. In the US, where there were 10,440 voters, Lasconi obtained 3,762 votes – 39.97%, and in Canada he obtained 2,133 votes – 42.78%.

After centralizing the votes from 99.90% of the precincts, the difference between Marcel Ciolacu and Elena Lasconi is 44 votes.

After centralizing the votes from 99.89% of the precincts, the difference between Marcel Ciolacu and Elena Lasconi is 460 votes.

After centralizing the votes from 99.88% of the precincts, the difference between Marcel Ciolacu and Elena Lasconi is around 800 votes.



After centralizing the votes from 99.87% of the precincts, the difference between Marcel Ciolacu and Elena Lasconi is less than 1,000 votes (946 more precisely).



After centralizing the votes from 99.85% of the precincts, the difference between Marcel Ciolacu and Elena Lasconi is 3,000 votes.

After centralizing the votes from 99.80% of the precincts, the difference between Marcel Ciolacu and Elena Lasconi is only 3,700 votes.

After counting 99.73%votes, Calin Georgescu has 22,87%, Marcel Ciolacu 19,2% (1.767.895 votes) and Elena Lasconi 19.14% (1.762.370 votes).

The USR candidate started from a handicap of 500,000 votes and reduced it hour by hour. Opposition leaders, such as Ludovic Orban or Mayor Nicușor Dan, made intense calls in the middle of the night to Romanians in Canada and the USA to vote “so as not to leave your country between a Putinist and a Social Democrat”. Lasconi recovered and arrived on Monday morning only a few thousand votes behind the PSD president, when there were still a few hundred thousand votes to be counted.

The position of winner of the first round went to Călin Georgescu following the awarding of several important voting areas. He came out on top in 13 counties in the country, including Constanța, Prahova, Argeș, Maramureș, Sibiu and Arad. The PNL president won, for example, only one county: Giurgiu. And Elena Lasconi won 4 counties: Brașov, Cluj, Timiș and Ilfov.

In the diaspora, Călin Georgescu received four times more than Ciucă, Ciolacu and Geoană combined. Georgescu also received the most votes in the diaspora, where he collected 43%, followed by Elena Lasconi with 27% and George Simion with 12%. The most established politicians in the diaspora achieved poor results: Marcel Ciolacu (2.96%), Nicolae Ciucă (4.77%) and Mircea Geoană (4.88%). The data is obtained after counting 88% of the almost 1,000 polling stations abroad.

USR leader Elena Lasconi estimated on Sunday to Monday night, in a statement for Antena 3, that it is possible that she will reach the second round of the presidential elections with a lead of 20,000 votes over PSD president Marcel Ciolacu. “We might close with a difference of about 20,000 votes in my favor, but it is not yet certain. I am weighed up. I am not happy, I want every vote to count; I have confidence and I am sure that it will be very good for Romania,” said Lasconi, at the campaign headquarters.

Ria Novosti, the Russian state-owned news agency, is reporting on the Romanian presidential election on its Telegram channel. The Russian agency first wrote in a message published around 9 p.m. that Elena Lasconi, the USR leader and “supporter of anti-Russian policies,” is leading the Romanian election ahead of Marcel Ciolacu, citing initial data from the electoral authorities. Ria Novosti journalists returned a few hours later in a new message on Telegram announcing that “Prime Minister Ciolacu and pro-Russian candidate Georgescu advance to the second round of the presidential election, according to parallel results after counting over 75% of the votes.” “Supporter of joining forces with Russia, Georgescu outclasses Prime Minister Ciolacu,” the agency announced again on Telegram, citing data after counting over 82% of the votes.

After counting 90.13% of the votes, Calin Georgescu climbs first 22.04.%, Marcel Ciolacu is second with 21.22%. Elena Lasconi is third with 16.5% and George Simion has 14.52%.

After 87.90% of counted votes, Calin Georgescu climbs first 21.99.%, Marcel Ciolacu is second with 21.53%. Elena Lasconi is third with 16.07% and George Simion has 14.64%.

85.17% votes counted: Calin Georgescu climbs first 21.99%, Marcel Ciolacu is second with 21.53%. Elena Lasconi is third with 16.07% and George Simion has 14.84%.

After counting 81.32% of the votes, Calin Georgescu climbs first 22.1%, Marcel Ciolacu climbs second with 22.08%. Elena Lasconi is third with 15.08% and George Simion has 14.91%.

80% votes counted: Marcel Ciolacu is still first, but on a downward path with 22.1%, Calin Georgescu comes second with 22.08%, Elena Lasconi climbs on third place with 15.04% and Simion climbs on the fourth place with 14.92%.

After 75% of vote counting, Marcel Ciolacu is first, with 22.36%, Calin Georgescu comes second with 22.11%, George Simion with 15.05%, Elena Lasconi has 14.57%.

After 65% of vote counting, Marcel Ciolacu is first, with 22.63%, Calin Georgescu comes second with 22.15%, George Simion with 15.25%, Elena Lasconi has 13.88% %, according to AEP.

Abroad, Elena Lasconi is in first place, with 43% of the votes, followed by Călin Georgescu and Mircea Geoană. The results are presented after centralizing 6% of the minutes.

After counting 37% of the votes, Marcel Ciolacu and Călin Georgescu are neck and neck. According to BEC data, the standings are as follows: Ciolacu 22.9%, Georgescu 22%, Simion 15.3%, Lasconi 13.1% and Ciucă 9.8%.

After counting 23% of the votes, the ranking is: Ciolacu 23.3%, Georgescu 21.7%, Simion 15.5%, Lasconi 12.1% and Ciucă 9.9%. Votes from small polling stations are being counted in particular. In Bucharest, no votes were counted at all from Sectors 1, 2, 4, 5, and 6, and in Sector 3 only 5 polling stations. The big surprise is Călin Georgescu, the independent sovereignist, who managed to beat the odds, opinion polls and exit polls and climb on the first position of the first round of presidential elections. Călin Georgescu has risen sharply in the polls in recent weeks. Georgescu had a strong campaign on TikTok, where many of his videos went viral. The BEC decided a few days ago that they should be deleted, because they did not have the mandatory electoral mark/code. Călin Georgescu was born on March 26, 1962 in Bucharest and completed his higher education at the University of Agronomic Sciences and Veterinary Medicine in Bucharest, specializing in Land Improvements, after which he obtained a doctorate in Pedology at the same university. He also graduated from the postgraduate program “National Security and Defense – Geopolitics and Geostrategy”, of the “Carol I” National Defense College. He began his professional career in his specialty, and in 1991 he became an advisor to the Minister of the Environment Marcian Bleahu, in the cabinet headed by Theodor Stolojan. In the same ministry, he held the position of Secretary General from 1997 to 1998. Between 2000 and 2011, he was the executive director of the National Center for Sustainable Development. He was the coordinator of the teams that developed the 1999 and 2008 versions of the National Sustainable Development Strategy. In 2004-2005, he was a director in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and in 2006-2012, he held the position of executive director at the Institute for Innovation and Development Projects. After the 2020 elections, when AUR managed to enter Parliament, George Simion’s party proposed Călin Georgescu as its candidate for prime minister. Dorin Lulea, the current first vice-president of AUR, specified at the time that Georgescu was not a member of the party, having been appointed as a result of his expertise in sustainable development. Georgescu was AUR’s candidate for prime minister during the political crisis generated by the fall of the Cîțu government in October 2021. On social media, but also in the TV shows invited in the past weeks, Georgescu did not hide his pro-Russia, sovereignist stance. He even had pro-Legionary positions.