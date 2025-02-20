PM: 1,800 civil servant positions will be eliminated

Marcel Ciolacu declared on Thursday that 1,800 civil servant and contract positions will be eliminated from institutions subordinated and coordinated by the Government.
“As we publicly promised, we are starting the largest reduction in operating expenses in the history of the Romanian Government. We are eliminating 1,800 civil servant and contractual positions from the 32 institutions under our subordination and coordination, we are abolishing and merging institutions, we are reducing the number of employees and cutting the positions of dignitaries,” Ciolacu said at the start of the Government meeting.
He specified that this is a massive decrease in jobs by 13.5%. “I believe that this is a concrete signal expected by public opinion and the business community,” the prime minister added.
On the other hand, the Prime Minister also said that “we are not touching the flat rate and VAT.”
