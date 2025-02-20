PM: 1,800 civil servant positions will be eliminated

Marcel Ciolacu declared on Thursday that 1,800 civil servant and contract positions will be eliminated from institutions subordinated and coordinated by the Government.

“As we publicly promised, we are starting the largest reduction in operating expenses in the history of the Romanian Government. We are eliminating 1,800 civil servant and contractual positions from the 32 institutions under our subordination and coordination, we are abolishing and merging institutions, we are reducing the number of employees and cutting the positions of dignitaries,” Ciolacu said at the start of the Government meeting.

He specified that this is a massive decrease in jobs by 13.5%. “I believe that this is a concrete signal expected by public opinion and the business community,” the prime minister added. On the other hand, the Prime Minister also said that “we are not touching the flat rate and VAT.” We agreed yesterday, with the Foreign Investors Council , to work together to identify the best measures for the country’s economy. We are not touching the flat rate and VAT, we are confident in our economic growth potential. Yesterday, a giant German group with assets of over 15 billion euros announced that it is entering Romania. This shows confidence in our economy!”, Ciolacu stated.

Ciolacu: I won’t resign

Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu also claimed on Thursday, before the government meeting, that the pressures being exerted to resign from the position of prime minister are aimed at breaking the PSD-PNL-UDMR alliance and supporting Crin Antonescu as the sole presidential candidate. “It is a total circus for me to resign, because this is the only way this alliance can be broken. I will not resign,” said the PSD leader. Ciolacu stressed that the sole presidential candidate cannot be changed unless he resigns.

“They tried to pass a motion of censure, they realized it wouldn’t pass. The stakes are not Ciolacu’s resignation, but the sole candidate. I’m not resigning, and the sole candidate is Crin Antonescu. If USR wants to govern, it has to win the elections,” Ciolacu also said. On Ukraine PM Ciolacu also had a reaction to the latest developments and statements US-Ukraine. “For me and I think for most Romanians, what is important are not the harsh statements of the world leaders at the moment, but the final goal, a just and lasting peace in Ukraine. And peace can only be achieved with the help of the American strategic partner! Peace will bring lower prices for energy and gas, plus an economic recovery throughout Europe. It is then vital to participate in the reconstruction of Ukraine. It is a project of over 500 billion Euros from which our companies must gain as much as possible.”