PM Bolojan Announces Austerity Cuts in Local Government

Prime Minister Ilie Bolojan has announced today, during a press conference at 6:00 PM alongside the Minister of Development, how he plans to reform local public administration.

The most important measure announced by the Prime Minister as part of the package of measures for local administration reform is that a maximum number of employees will be established for city halls and county councils. Where staff is overstaffed, it will be reduced.

Among the proposed measures there is also a reform of the Local Police.

PM Bolojan’s statements:

There are three main directions we aim for through the measures we propose:

To ensure greater efficiency and accountability To strengthen administrative capacity to manage problems and foster development Public policy focus: decentralization and digitalization

Through these policies, we want an administration where decisions are made as close to the citizen as possible.

First direction: a more efficient administration

The main measures we propose:

Capping the number of employees by setting a maximum number for each locality at the national level.

For city halls, the main indicator will be the number of residents .

For county councils, more refined indicators can be used — not just the number of residents, but also the number of administrative units under their authority, the presence of a county hospital, and the number of construction permits issued.

This way, we will have a maximum number of staff allowed for both city halls and county councils.

Currently, we have cases where small city halls with few employees function very well, while others with a much larger staff show no improvement in service quality.

Some county councils operate with just 100 employees, while smaller ones have over 200.

The method used to set these caps will ensure that overstaffed institutions will need to reduce personnel, while those already operating lean will not be affected.

The second measure we propose is limiting the number of local police officers.

The current standard of 1 officer per 1,000 residents will be increased. The exact new ratio is yet to be determined.

There are cities that operate with 1 officer for every 2,000 residents, and others that exceed the legal limit and cannot reduce staff due to ongoing lawsuits — Buzău is one such example.

By avoiding overlapping responsibilities with the national police, creating shared dispatch centers, and clearly defining team assignments, responsibilities will become clearer.

When all surveillance cameras are linked to a single dispatch, all police forces can perform their duties much more effectively.

Another important measure is to establish a national salary grid for localities that cannot cover even their own wage costs from own revenues.

Today, each local council sets its own staffing structure and salary levels. In many places, salaries are set at the maximum allowed level, even though 25% of Romanian localities can’t even cover their wage costs from their own revenues.

Setting a national cap that cannot be exceeded is the right decision, given that in reality, the government covers a significant portion of these local budgets.

The other administrative units — those that can fully cover their expenses from their own revenues — will be able to set their own pay scale and organizational chart, allowing them to optimize their operations.

Allocation of government funds based on the efficiency of the activity. I am thinking of the degree of tax collection. This provision has been postponed every year, having both objective components and the care not to disturb local elected officials. This package will solve it in such a way that there is the capacity to be efficient.

In the conditions in which the efficiency indicators are not achieved, the amounts at the national level will be distributed directly proportionally.

A civil servant will be able to have his/her quota divided between two or three city halls. In a small city hall, collaboration between city halls is very important. An accountant can solve accounting problems half-time at one city hall, half-time at another.

I am thinking of other components of collaboration between city halls, including sharing services, some city halls have their own cleaning services.

There are situations in which we no longer have libraries in rural areas and a librarian can work at two city halls. A librarian at a small commune is not justified full-time.

Prioritizations: Saligny Program

We aim to reduce the number of offices for local elected officials, including central-level dignitaries. Under the current law, every local elected official is entitled to an office. I believe we can reduce this number — currently, there are over 10,000 such offices nationwide.

I trust that local elected officials understand that we can function much more efficiently, delivering better services with fewer resources, as long as we make full use of the tools available to us.

We have completed an analysis of how we manage investments and concluded that we need to focus funding on European projects, as we are no longer in a position to finance everything.

One key program is the Saligny Program. We have decided to prioritize these investments and to continue funding only the projects that are in an advanced stage.

For the rest, funding will no longer be provided in the coming months.

Minister of Development, Cseke Attila on decentralization

We will propose simplifying procedures to transfer responsibilities from the central to the local level, along with the corresponding financial resources.

A specific measure involves the decentralization of gambling regulation. Local authorities will have the right to decide whether to authorize such activities within their jurisdiction. They will also be able to determine where these activities can be located and to impose a special annual tax to be paid by the licensed operator. Within 30 days of notifying the operator, the local authority must either approve or reject the request.

A six-month deadline will be set for existing operators to request approval from the local authority. If no such approval is granted, the activity must cease. This allows the local community to decide whether it wants such activities and to impose local fiscal control.

Enhancing Financial Capacity

It is unfair that only some citizens regularly pay taxes and duties. New measures will allow for other types of personal income to be withheld at source and transferred monthly directly to the local administration’s account.

When income is received — whether from social aid through AJEPIS or directly from the town hall — amounts may be withheld to cover outstanding debts.

A zero-balance tax certificate will be required to avoid driver’s license suspension, which will occur if fines are not paid within 90 days.

The license will only be reinstated after proof of full debt payment. If any debt remains, the license will not be returned.

Vehicle deregistration will require the presentation of a valid tax clearance certificate.

Purchasing vehicles will only be allowed for individuals who have no outstanding debts. Currently, only the seller must present a clearance certificate.

Building permits will be issued only to citizens who have paid their taxes and fines. Legal provisions will allow drone usage to identify buildings and their size.

Based on these measurements, a fiscal record will be opened for citizens who failed to declare their properties.

Local authorities will be allowed to outsource debt collection to authorized fiscal enforcement companies. The costs of enforcement will be borne by the debtor.