PM Bolojan Dismisses Cristian Popescu Piedone from ANPC

Prime Minister Ilie Bolojan has dismissed Cristian Popescu Piedone from the leadership of the National Authority for Consumer Protection (ANPC).

“Prime Minister Ilie Bolojan signed the decision to dismiss Mr. Cristian -Victor Popescu Piedone from the position of ANPC President, after analyzing the documents received from ANPC and DNA, which show that Mr. Cristian -Victor Popescu Piedone can no longer fulfill his duties,” announced the Government Spokesperson.
The duties of ANPC President will be taken over by Vice President Sebastian Ioan Hotca until a new head of the institution is appointed in accordance with the law, Ioana Dogioiu specified.
Cristian Popescu Piedone was placed under judicial control by anti-corruption prosecutors in a case in which he is accused of having warned a hotel in Sinaia that an inspection was to be carried out there.
Among the obligations that Popescu Piedone has within the framework of judicial control is that of not carrying out the activity in the exercise of which he committed the act, namely that of President of the National Authority for Consumer Protection.
According to the DNA, prosecutors from the National Anticorruption Directorate – Anti-Corruption Section have ordered the initiation of criminal proceedings and the taking of judicial control measures for a period of 60 days, starting with Tuesday, against Cristian Victor Popescu Piedone for committing the crime of using, in any way, directly or indirectly, information that is not intended for publicity or allowing unauthorized persons to access this information.
While under judicial control, Cristian Popescu Piedone must comply with a series of obligations: to appear whenever he is summoned to the criminal investigation body, not to communicate directly or indirectly, in any way, with the persons mentioned in the ordinance ordering judicial control, not to leave the territory of Romania except with the prior approval of the prosecutor and not to carry out the activity in the exercise of which he committed the act, namely that of president of the National Authority for Consumer Protection.
