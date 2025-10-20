After the Constitutional Court declared the law on magistrate pension reform unconstitutional, Romanian Prime Minister Ilie Bolojan announced that the magistrates’ pension reform remains a firm government goal, as the constitutional judges did not reject the project on its merits.

“We have taken note of the CCR’s decision regarding the law on magistrates’ pensions, established with a narrow majority of 5-4. The reform of magistrates’ pensions remains a firm objective for the Government, assumed by the entire coalition. The CCR did not reject the draft of this reform on the merits, the objection was exclusively procedural, so the Government can resume the process, which is a necessity,” wrote Prime Minister Ilie Bolojan on Monday evening on Facebook.

He believes that “nowhere in the world do you retire at 48-50 years old and do not receive a pension equal to your last salary.”

“These are not political aspects, but are unbearable social and budgetary privileges. It is not the Government, not a politician or a party that needs this reform, but Romania needs it,” the Prime Minister added.

According to Bolojan, “the CCR has set a procedural standard regarding the length of time to wait for the advisory opinion of the Supreme Council of Justice.“

“The government, through the Ministry of Labor, requested the SCM’s opinion on August 22, and the Government’s responsibility for this project took place 10 days later, on September 1, a waiting period for the SCM’s advisory opinion that 4 of the judges of the CCR considered reasonable. Of course, the standard set by the CCR will be respected,” the prime minister added.

Previously, President Nicuşor Dan stated that the prime minister’s decision was not required after the rejection of the magistrates’ pension reform project by the CCR.