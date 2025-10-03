Today, during the presentation of the 100-day report since taking office as Romania’s Prime Minister, Ilie Bolojan stated that the measures adopted were not austerity measures but necessary actions, as otherwise the country would have faced a payment incapacity.

“It has been 100 days since this government took the oath of office. We assumed this responsibility amid a budget crisis and implemented the measures required to restore Romania’s credibility. Without them, the effects on our citizens would have been severe. We would have faced a default. What was done was not austerity in practice; rather, these were responsible measures that had to be implemented. We needed to take steps to increase revenue collection. We avoided the suspension of European funds and renegotiated the PNRR program, which had been delayed and could have led to a deadlock. We renegotiated the milestones to be able to submit another payment request this year.

Through the SAFE program, we secured a significant amount for Romania to ensure investments in civil and military infrastructure and to internalize part of military production, thereby creating conditions for Romania’s defense development. We also prepared the local administration reform package, which we have not yet finalized but must implement to achieve decentralization and reduce bureaucracy. Reducing expenditures is a chapter that cannot be omitted from the reform. These initiatives are at very advanced stages, and we can no longer afford to remain in this situation.”

Next Steps

“There are two constants that no government can avoid: collecting our revenues and limiting, reducing operational expenses. Only in this way will we have balanced budgets and be able to continue investing. Raising taxes is pointless if the collected money does not enter the state budget. For this, we need to complete the digitalization of ANAF and Customs, fight tax evasion, and combat undeclared work. Public spending must be kept under control and reduced. That is why local administration reform is both necessary and urgent. It must be more efficient because we can no longer sustain the current positions. Reducing positions is a necessity, and I hope this will be implemented soon. People should not be in administration on state funds doing nothing. Consolidation of agencies and structures is also needed.”

Energy Sector Goals

“We need to ensure energy security. Romania has a production deficit, and we must complete hydroelectric plants already at an advanced stage and thermal power plants whose works are lagging. At Iernut, works began in 2016, and if we do not correct the situation there, it will take another 10 years to continue. We support the nuclear sector, particularly the Cernavodă plant. In the coming years, we need an energy mix that guarantees competitive electricity in Romania. Short-term support for pumping and storage projects is required.

The coal strategy is an issue that must be resolved soon. Because we did not meet the decarbonization milestone, we have two options: either maintain coal production in the Jiu Valley, which requires a total restructuring of the Oltenia Energy Complex to stop excessive subsidies, or give up coal production if costs are too high. I support the first option, but we cannot continue as things are. It is crucial to prepare economic sectors that, starting in 2027, can utilize the additional gas from the Black Sea, unlike what we do with agricultural production today.”

Agricultural Production Growth

“We have several economic sectors with high potential, particularly agricultural processing. We currently import a significant portion of products available in the Romanian market, even in sectors where we have production capacity. We aim to increase capacity in the coming years. Next week, I will meet with the most important companies in the sector to see how we can support them to grow and diversify their production. Investments in storage and support for standardization in small farms are key.”

Attracting Foreign Investment

“Romania’s development in recent years has relied not only on domestic companies but also on foreign investment. We need to directly contact investors and persuade them to relocate production to our country, which can be facilitated through our embassies. The turnover tax needs reassessment: we must penalize those who abuse transfer taxes but without discouraging other investors from coming to Romania.”

Labor Encouragement Measures

“An essential aspect is putting our economy on a solid foundation, meaning more people in the real economy. Many retire early. Reducing unemployment duration is crucial, as nearly all major cities in Romania face labor shortages. Medical leave abuse is another problem; it must be discouraged—not for those with genuine reasons, but for unjustified holidays or leave bridges. Mobilizing resources in Romania’s financial markets is also necessary.”

Public Order Reform

“A public order reform is needed. We have nearly 10,000 gendarmes guarding various objectives; reducing this by 20% and deploying them on the streets would improve public order. Efficient emergency response systems should also be developed to enhance citizen safety.”

Health, Education, and Energy Price Reduction

“To achieve these goals, coalition coherence and mutual respect are required for responsible governance. Lowering energy costs for citizens and companies requires increased production, greater storage capacity, a functional market, and ensuring operators act fairly.”

Pension and Salary Policies

“In a coalition of four parties, decisions are not easily made. Debate is often necessary to produce the best ideas. Next week, a final decision will be made regarding reductions. The prohibition of cumulating state salaries and pensions and early retirement pensions are included in Package 3.”

Reduction of Party Subsidies

“Subsidies are established through the budget. This year, a rectification may lead to consensus to reduce subsidies by 10%. Next year, these measures could reach at least 1% of GDP. Reducing local administration spending by 10 billion lei is necessary. Parties can operate with smaller state subsidies. During periods of restraint, everyone, including parliamentarians, must participate in this effort. I am confident a solution will be reached.”

Coalition Collaboration

“I have always sought to collaborate well with all parties and ministers, regardless of their affiliation. Ranking or grading is not appropriate. Coalition solidity is tested during parliamentary votes and motions, where government responsibility is assumed.”

Government Accountability Since Taking Office

Since taking office, the government has assumed responsibility in Parliament for two packages of measures, some fiscal, others targeting various reforms, aiming to reduce state expenditures and the budget deficit. Key measures include increasing the standard VAT rate from 19% to 21% as of August 1, 2025, and extending the price cap on basic food markups until March 31, 2026.

The VAT increase measure was challenged at the Constitutional Court by AUR, POT, and SOS Romania, but the challenge was dismissed. The government also assumed responsibility on five other projects targeting magistrates’ pensions, healthcare reform, public company reorganization, restructuring regulatory authorities, and fiscal measures to combat evasion and increase local revenue. The magistrates’ pension law was challenged by the High Court of Cassation and Justice (ICCJ), and the Constitutional Court will review it on October 8.

The government postponed assuming responsibility for local administration reforms due to lack of coalition agreement. On October 1, the coalition again delayed decisions on cuts in city halls. PSD, PNL, USR, UDMR leaders and minority representatives discussed reducing central institution expenditures to avoid impacting only local administration. Sessions will resume next week.

Ilie Bolojan is expected to remain Prime Minister until 2027, per coalition agreement (PSD, PNL, USR, UDMR, minorities), after which a government rotation will see PSD assume leadership, similar to the Ciucă-Ciolacu rotation.”