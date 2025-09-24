PM Bolojan: Romania to Close 2025 with 8.4% GDP Deficit

Prime Minister Ilie Bolojan spoke at a press conference today about the budget revision and other government projects, as well as the outcome of his meetings during his visit to Brussels.

Prime Minister Ilie Bolojan provided an update today on his recent visit to Brussels, where he held three important meetings—two with European Commissioners, including Vice President Roxana Mânzatu, and one with Romanian Members of the European Parliament.

“We discussed the main challenges Romania is facing and the cooperation we can develop in the period ahead,” Bolojan said during a press conference.

According to the Prime Minister, the talks focused on budgetary issues, European funds from the Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR), and Romania’s fiscal targets. Romania has agreed to close the year with a deficit of 8.4% of GDP, equivalent to roughly 159 billion lei.

“The impact of the recent packages will be around 0.6–0.7% of GDP. Next year, their effects will exceed 2.5% of GDP. If we meet this year’s deficit target, we could move closer to a 6% deficit in 2026,” Bolojan explained.

He underlined that the main driver of this budget adjustment is the rising cost of interest payments. For 2025, Romania’s budget allocates a significant share to investments, totaling 149 billion lei.

Bolojan also detailed the timeline for Romania’s proposals under the SAFE program. “By mid-October we must have a first list of Romania’s proposals, so that by mid-November they can be approved in the Supreme Council of National Defense (CSAT), and by the end of November the list can be submitted to the European Commission,” he said. The program is expected to have three major effects—on defense, deficit management, and transport infrastructure.

We also discussed all the details regarding the SAFE program, so that by mid-October we will have a first list of Romania’s proposals, by mid-November they can be approved in the Supreme Council of National Defense (CSAT), and by the end of November the list can be submitted to the Commission.

There are three major effects of this credit: on defense, on the deficit, and on transport infrastructure,” said Bolojan.

Earlier this week, Bolojan met with European Commissioner for Economy and Productivity Valdis Dombrovskis to discuss Romania’s macroeconomic and fiscal situation.

“Very good exchange of views with Commissioner Valdis Dombrovskis regarding Romania’s macroeconomic and fiscal situation. We will continue working on the reforms necessary to strengthen stability and ensure the sustainability of public finances. We will stay closely connected,” Bolojan wrote on X after the meeting.

While in Brussels, the Prime Minister also held meetings with European Commissioner for Defence and Space Andrius Kubilius, with whom he discussed the SAFE program, and with Vice President Roxana Mânzatu, European Commissioner for Social Rights, Skills, Quality Jobs, and Training, focusing on the EU’s upcoming financing programs.

On resignation

Prime Minister Ilie Bolojan stated, on Wednesday, in a press conference at the Victoria Palace, that the Government drafted the bills in package 2 “seeking to respect all constitutional rigors”. Asked if he would resign if any of the laws in the package, including the reform of magistrates, were declared unconstitutional, the Prime Minister said that he was not considering resigning at this time.

“Obviously, and this is my expectation, because the Government has drafted these projects seeking to comply with all constitutional requirements, we await the Constitutional Court’s decision on the new deadline for the postponed projects, but we are confident that due to this compliance, the projects comply with the constitutional provisions, but the Court will certainly rule as it sees fit,” Ilie Bolojan replied.

He said he intends to remain in office as prime minister “as long as I can do something relevant.”

“I have constantly seen discussions about resignation, but that is not what I am thinking about now. I am thinking about the measures we need to take in the coming period, how to get our country out of the water, how to develop, and political stability plays an important role in this. I said and continue to say that I will remain in this position as long as I can do something relevant. If I ever decide to resign, I will let you know, there is no need for you to ask me the same question or speculate at every meeting,” added Prime Minister Ilie Bolojan.