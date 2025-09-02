PM Bolojan: The situation much too serious than we knew

Prime Minister Ilie Bolojan on Local Administration Reform and Government Commitments.

In the first press conference after he hinted he would resign, Romanian Prime Minister Ilie Bolojan explained each threshold separately and why he believes that the various proposed options for staff reductions have “zero” effect.

“It has been two months since the government took office. The budgetary situation was much more serious than we knew. Since then, we have adopted several measures to reduce the deficit, to attract EU funds and to correct injustices,” declared Prime Minister Ilie Bolojan at the opening of the press conference at Victoria Palace.

The Prime Minister explained that, with a budget deficit of almost 10% of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP), it was not possible to take just one fiscal measure to solve the problem. Ilie Bolojan explained the purpose of each of the fiscal measure packages presented by the Government so far.

“With a deficit of almost 10% of the GDP, it was not possible to take just one measure. The first package adopted solved some of the problems. The second package submitted to Parliament yesterday reduces public sector privileges that were not backed by performance. This package restores the state’s ability to collect taxes from tax evaders,” explained Bolojan.

He presented the different scenarios regarding staff reductions in local administration.

“When the Ministry of Development proposed a 25% reduction, I understood that the effects were null: only vacant positions were abolished. I cannot afford to come to the citizens with such solutions. That is why I proposed a correct analysis of the administration. Today you will have a link with all these public calculations and you will see the number of positions for each county and locality, the simulations of staff reductions, and you will see who needs to make cuts and who is correct and who should not. It will be a first mirror of the administration in Romania. If we want to have an effective reduction of 5% of the staff, it means a 30% reduction of the maximum number of approved positions. In less than a thousand localities, staff reductions would have to be made in this scenario. If we made an effective reduction of 10%, it would mean a reduction of approximately 40% of the maximum number of approved positions. This means that cuts would have to be made in half of the city halls. If we want an effective reduction of 15% of staff, it would would mean a reduction of approximately 45% of the maximum number of approved positions. Approximately 60% of the mayors would have to make cuts in this scenario,” Bolojan said.

The Prime Minister offered himself as an example, talking about the administrative reforms he made in Oradea and Bihor County. “I personally know that these things work, because I did them. If you look at Oradea and Bihor County, I have shown that it is possible. A 10% reduction means approximately 13,000 layoffs. We cannot afford to misinform Romanians any more. The Ministry of Development will come this week with all the data from the field,” Ilie Bolojan also said.

“Considering that there are many cases of town halls with correctly calculated staff, it means that town halls with oversized staff also have the opportunity to do their analysis. I think that not wasting the money collected from citizens is an important issue. In Oradea, the money collected quickly went into investments. However, where town halls cannot function without money from the state, it is mandatory to take this measure, because they end up asking the government for money for salaries. And that means the country’s resources are spent on oversized staff. There is a need for an effective reduction in positions. Package 2 is not complete without administrative reform and it does not seem normal to me to take money from citizens and put it in a black hole with unjustified administrative expenses. As prime minister, I cannot endorse such a situation,” the prime minister said.

“If the promises in the government program are not respected, it will be difficult for this government to maintain legitimacy to continue,” Prime Minister Ilie Bolojan stated during a press conference at the Government on Tuesday. His remarks follow his earlier warning in a coalition meeting that he would resign if PSD continued to oppose local administration reform.

When asked about his message to coalition parties, Bolojan said:

“I told them that we had an understanding, that we agreed on a government program, and that in order to implement it, reform is needed. If things are maintained, political stability must be respected. If things are not respected, it becomes difficult to exercise these duties and you occupy a position without putting it to use.”

Local Administration Reform Delayed

The reform of local administration was postponed within the coalition by two weeks after PSD did not agree to a 40% reduction target. Meanwhile, the other five projects in the second fiscal measures package were approved on Monday through the government’s assumption of responsibility in Parliament.

“Package 2 is incomplete without the administration reform, and I don’t think it’s right to take money from citizens and put it into a black hole,” Bolojan said.

On the Government’s Progress and Challenges

“Last week marked two months since this government took office. A few days after assuming office, I realized that the deficit situation was far worse than I had known. We implemented measures to reduce the deficit, attract European funds, and correct injustices. We worked on increasing revenues and prioritizing investments. With a 10% deficit, it was impossible to correct it with a single measure. The first package addressed some issues. The second package reduces benefits that were not performance-based.

This second package, consisting of five projects, must be complemented by a sixth—local administration reform. Since we did not reach an agreement, it was not submitted. This package complements the fiscal measures because, without it, we cannot fully leverage local administration potential or reduce a significant expenditure that the Romanian state can no longer bear.

Personnel Costs in Local Administration

“The local public administration sector represents a large expenditure block with over 130,000 employees, partly in core administrative structures and partly in social assistance. If we don’t control personnel costs, all additional revenue will be spent here, and next year we will return to today’s situation. We have 7 billion lei in personnel expenses in six months. Reform is absolutely necessary.

The administration reform package had three main directions: increasing administrative capacity, which everyone agreed on; decentralization, which also has agreement; and increasing efficiency in local administration, where no solution has been reached because it involves reducing personnel.”

On the Scope of Staff Reductions

“You’ve heard different numbers regarding reductions in different areas, but very few understand the issues. Administration is sized according to the maximum number of positions relative to population. Each locality knows, based on calculations from county prefectures, the maximum number of employees it can have. Each authority, on the proposal of the mayor or county president, approves its organizational chart, which should be smaller than the maximum. In many localities, many mayors calculated their chart well below the maximum.

The third element is the number of positions actually filled. In each institution, some positions are occupied, others vacant. Vacancies are important because they support leadership roles. When talking about reductions, we must focus on actually filled positions.

When I proposed a 25% reduction, I realized the effect would be minimal. I’ve seen this before and cannot propose such solutions in this situation. I suggested a thorough and honest analysis of administration, which will be made publicly available.”

Relationship with President Nicușor Dan

“The parties in the coalition and the President of Romania must be and are the partners of the Prime Minister. All these measures are put into practice with the agreement of the parties. But it is never very easy to agree on some details. But I believe that we have the wisdom to do what is needed for Romania. There is no problem, it is a normal dialogue with the President“, assured Prime Minister Bolojan.

On the Resignation Threat

“I told them that we had an understanding, that we agreed on a government program, and that to implement it, reform is needed. If things are maintained, political stability must be respected. If not, it becomes difficult to exercise these duties, and one occupies a position without putting it to use.”