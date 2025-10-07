Romanian Prime Minister Ilie Bolojan asked PNL lawmakers in a meeting held this morning not to vote for PSD-proposed bills in Parliament that alter recent government decisions, political sources told Digi24.ro. These include projects such as exemptions from paying health insurance contributions (CASS) for various categories of people or changes to education regulations—measures included in the first fiscal package that PSD has promised to “correct.”

The PNL senators’ group met with Ilie Bolojan this morning. According to Digi24.ro, the Prime Minister urged PNL senators not to vote for projects through which the Social Democrats promise to modify several unpopular fiscal measures adopted by the Government to save the budget. In particular, PSD seeks exemptions from CASS for mothers, veterans, political prisoners, people with disabilities, and monks, as well as changes in education: the Social Democrats submitted amendments requesting the reintroduction of student scholarships and the restoration of hourly pay for teachers to the previous levels.

The Prime Minister told PNL lawmakers that the budget situation will not improve if the Government implements measures that Parliament later changes. He also reportedly cited the upcoming Ecofin meeting of EU Finance Ministers on October 10, where Romanian authorities must present measures taken to reduce the budget deficit.

Some PNL senators reportedly told Bolojan that their coalition colleagues’ proposals are “populist” but noted that the party could lose electorally if it opposes them.

On the other hand, PNL deputy Raluca Turcan stated on Tuesday that Prime Minister Ilie Bolojan is becoming the target of attacks from PSD, “as if he were their mortal political enemy,” while “from PNL, there is a deafening silence” and “almost no one feels the need to publicly defend their own Prime Minister.”

“I increasingly notice how Ilie Bolojan is becoming the target of attacks from PSD—as if he were their mortal political enemy, not the Prime Minister leading a coalition that PSD itself is part of. Meanwhile, from PNL, there is a deafening silence. Almost no one feels the need to publicly defend their own Prime Minister. Granted, in the first second, you risk being caught in a wave of invective from coalition colleagues. But it is a silence strikingly similar to that seen during other key moments in the past,” Turcan wrote on Facebook.

She noted that Ilie Bolojan is “the only one who has taken responsibility for an extremely difficult government.”

“We may or may not agree with Bolojan’s measures—but one thing is certain: he is the only one who has taken responsibility for an extremely difficult government, with some successes (few) and many debts inherited from Marcel Ciolacu,” Raluca Turcan said.

PSD passed the bill with AUR votes

From 10:00 AM, during the Senate Health Committee meeting, lawmakers debated the two PSD bills requesting CASS exemptions for mothers, veterans, political prisoners, and monks. After the discussion with Ilie Bolojan, PNL senators abstained from voting, as did USR deputies. However, the Social Democrats received a favorable report in committee, supported by AUR and UDMR votes. The Liberals are also expected to abstain during the final vote in the plenary session.