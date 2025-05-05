PM Ciolacu Considers Resignation After Defeat, Coalition Shaken

Marcel Ciolacu is considering resigning as prime minister, following the coalition candidate’s poor performance in the presidential elections, according to Digi24. Discussions in this regard are already taking place today within the Social Democratic Party, and a decision could be announced later in the day, at the governing coalition meeting.

Digi24 sources claim that the PSD leader could choose to resign during this meeting or, at the latest, in the following days.

The Social Democrats are unhappy with the fact that, in the current coalition formula, the joint candidate was not able to be imposed in the second round of the presidential elections.

According to the same sources, there are more and more voices in the PSD that are demanding the resignation of the entire leadership and the organization of an extraordinary congress for a major change in the party. Marcel Ciolacu was the PSD candidate in the 2024 presidential elections, but he missed qualifying for the second round, a resounding failure for the Social Democratic leader and for the ruling party.

Constantin Toma, PSD mayor of Buzău, declared live on Digi24 that the entire party leadership, including Marcel Ciolacu and Paul Stănescu, needs to leave office and said that he no longer sees a future for the alliance with PNL and UDMR. Toma also criticized the PSD’s decision to direct votes to George Simion in the November 2024 elections, and said about Victor Ponta that he should not return to the party.

Regarding the coalition with PNL and UDMR, Toma said that he no longer sees any future. “Certainly not. We had a political agreement that was not carried out, namely through Antonescu becoming president, and I simply no longer see the point of it.”

The PSD–PNL–UDMR leaders meet on Monday at 1 p.m. in a decisive meeting to establish the strategy for the second round of the presidential elections.

PNL deputy Robert Sighiartău said on Monday that the current coalition configuration will change and that it would be ideal without PSD, but it is difficult, but we need a government without Marcel Ciolacu and the people around him. He also said that the PNL also needs a change in the government, to bring in people like Ilie Bolojan.

Robert Sighiartău stated at the PNL headquarters, regarding the causes of the failure in the first round of the presidential elections, that it was due, first of all, to the fact that Marcel Ciolacu “was accepted as prime minister once again and did not leave the position of prime minister with Klaus Iohannis”. Asked if Marcel Ciolacu was a brake on Crin Antonescu, Robert Sighiartău said: “He certainly was. Since December, I have said very clearly that the vote of censure given to the classic parties and especially the government were against people who defied”, he explained. Sighiartău also accused the PSD of having an independent candidate in the first round, Victor Ponta.

“If you look at the electoral figures, you will see that the Social Democratic Party had an independent candidate in these elections, by his name, Victor Ponta”, he pointed out.

One of the first official positions came from the UDMR. The party’s president, Kelemen Hunor, announced on Monday morning that the party would support Nicușor Dan in the second round. “Reason tells us to support Nicușor Dan. He is a better choice from the perspective of the Hungarian community,” the UDMR leader said.

Kelemen Hunor rejected criticism regarding the score obtained by the coalition’s candidate, Crin Antonescu, who did not enter the second round. He emphasized that in counties with a significant presence of ethnic Hungarians, the coalition’s candidate came in first place.

In the PSD camp, there is no official reaction this morning. No important leader arrived at the headquarters in Kiseleff, although last night, according to Digi24 sources, tense discussions took place. Several PSD mayors and county council presidents were criticized for their lack of involvement in the campaign and for the fact that part of the left-wing electorate’s votes were allegedly directed towards Victor Ponta.

Marcel Ciolacu reportedly publicly accused Ponta of involvement in the campaign, claiming that the former prime minister “divided the social democrat vote”.