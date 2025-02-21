“It is his point of view, we will try to clarify as much as possible through diplomatic channels, so that the Vice President has the full picture of what happened in Romania”, said Marcel Ciolacu in a press conference at the headquarters of the Permanent Representation of Romania to the EU, at the end of his visit to Brussels.

In this context, he was also asked how he would characterize the relations from this moment with the US: “It is a process of change and approach to foreign policy not only with Romania, of the new Administration of President Trump, but I believe that a normalization will be entered into”.

According to him, Romania and the US share the same common values ​​and he emphasized that foreign policy is, above all, the constitutional attribute of the President of Romania, also asked about the fact that J.D. Vance claimed “the lack of common values”, in the context of criticism regarding the presidential elections in Romania.

“I believe that we have common values. I believe that there is a lack of information. As you well know, constitutionally, foreign policy belongs to the President of Romania. My job as Prime Minister is to organize elections and, as you well know, the elections were organized administratively impeccably both abroad and in Romania. I am not a member of the Constitutional Court. Moreover, I was a candidate and when a difference of two thousand votes, I was in third place, I came before you the next morning, when the vote counting was finished, and I said that I am not contesting and I wish success to the two candidates who entered the second round. This was up to me as a candidate, not from the position of Prime Minister. I will continue to organize the elections just as I did last time,” Ciolacu also declared.

At the same time, the Prime Minister conveyed that he expects the Romanian Foreign Minister to better inform the American side, when asked about J.D. Vance’s statements regarding the cancellation of the presidential elections.

“I also saw it in the statement of Mr. Vice President Vance, in Munich, who referred to the Romanian Government. Truly, the administrative systems of Romania and the United States are different. I do not have these powers, I neither validate nor invalidate the elections. And then it is obvious to the naked eye that there is a lack of communication and information. And that is why we hope, through the embassy, ​​but I do not have too many expectations from Mr. Ambassador, but from Mr. Hurezeanu I have enough expectations to inform better”, emphasized Marcel Ciolacu.