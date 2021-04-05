PM Citu announces getting back to normal as of June 1: “Vaccination is the only solution”

“I am also paying attention to the vaccination campaign, taking into account the months of April and May, and these two months we’ll have 8.3 million doses of vaccine reaching Romania. We can have 5 million people vaccinated by the end of May, even 6 million.
5 million people vaccinated represents over 50% of the population that can be vaccinated. So, we can talk about getting back to normal in May end, early June.
I said it before, we also need the Church to get more involved in this vaccination campaign, especially in the countryside,” the PM stated.
“June 1 is a first foreseeable step. It won’t mean a 100% re-opening. We also plan to have talks with all ministries, to employees and employers’ associations. We have time to prepare the opening”.
BOR spokesperson: Priests should be involved in briefing the believers on vaccination
The spokesperson of the Romanian Orthodox Church (BOR), Vasile Banescu said he had got vaccinated against Covid-19, adding he endorses with “all conviction” that priests should be involved in briefing believers on the vaccination campaign.
According to Banescu, BOR has voiced a favorable stance on the anti-Covid vaccination, while clerics are passing believers information about immunization within the official brochure that all religious cults have got from the State Secretariat for Cults in January.