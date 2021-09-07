PM Citu: Gov’t moves on. On USR-PLUS ministers’ resignations: I’m still analysing the situation

Asked if he considers resignation after talks with President Klaus Iohannis, Prime Minister Florin Citu said on Tuesday that the government goes on, and the National Liberal Party (PNL), major at rule, was a “responsible party” that had already cast a vote in support of the prime minister.

“I said what I talked with the President, I told him: the government goes on. (…) PNL is a responsible party, a party that has already cast a vote in support of the prime minister. We want to govern; Romanians have voted for us to govern,” Citu told a news briefing at the Government House.

He added that a “complicated, serious” situation would come next for Romania.

“We have entered the Covid fourth wave, and I want to remind you that the only solution to get out of the pandemic is vaccination. All Romanians should understand that we must get vaccinated if we want to outlive this time. It is important to have a functioning government now, and we will act accordingly. As I have said, I will meet again this week, as I did last week, and have talks with the prefects; I will have talks with the officials responsible for the beginning of the school year next week to make sure everything is fine. We need to get ready for the winter season, and I again need to make sure everything is fine. We already have a solution for the winter energy bills, but I want to go further and I will have another discussion this week. All are important things that we need to address, things that only an incumbent government, a responsible government, can do,” said Citu.

After the gov’t sitting on Tuesday, Citu said he is still assessing the political situation after all USR PLUS minister had filed their resignations from the Cabinet. “Allow me to analyse the situation and I’ll get back to you when I have an answer”, the PM told journalists who asked him if he had taken note of the USR PLUS ministers’ resignations.

Citu added he hadn’t decided yet if he would dismiss the USR PLUS secretaries of state and that he is counting on a right-wing ruling in Romania.

Asked if after the discussion with President Iohannis USR PLUS ministers might withdraw their resignations, Citu replied: “Of course it’s possible”.