PM Ciuca in Greece: Gas inter-connector operational

Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca, who was on a working visit to the Hellenic Republic on Thursday, on the occasion of the operationalization of the Greece-Bulgaria gas interconnector, said that this pipeline is extremely important for the transport network to Europe. “Basically, this interconnector will ensure the gas supply of both Bulgaria and Romania. And, of course, we can ensure the gas supply of our eastern partners, Ukraine and the Republic of Moldova,” the Romanian PM said.

“It is a very important interconnector for everything that means the gas transmission network to Europe. Basically, this interconnector will ensure the connection between the network that passes through Anatolia and the Adriatic and also connects through the BRUA pipeline, thus giving consistency to the corridor and, of course, we can ensure the supply of gas to our eastern partners, Ukraine and the Republic of Moldova, and of course to the other countries on the distribution chart of this gas network,” Ciuca told a joint news conference with his Greek counterpart, Kyriakos Mitsotakis.

The Romanian premier announced that the Ministers of Energy of Romania and Greece are going to sign a memorandum regarding the joint projects in the medium and long term.

“This is the second meeting we have in a short period of time. The day before the invasion of Ukraine began, we had an official visit to Bucharest, where together we signed the joint declaration to strengthen political, economic and today we were able to have a coherent continuation of the decisions we took together in Bucharest (…) At the level of Energy Ministers a memorandum will be signed which to ensure our joint projects on medium and long term“, Ciuca said.