PM-designate Nicolae Ciuca to withdraw, sources say

By Alina Grigoras
The  PM-designate Nicolae Ciucă announced in the meeting of the PNL Executive Bureau on Monday evening, that he will withdraw his mandate. He said on arrival at the Liberal Party’ headquarters that “PNL would have more chances” to secure endorsement to form the next Cabinet “if it resumed negotiations.”

Nicolae Ciucă submitted his mandate prime minister-designate, as he failed to secure support for his Cabinet in the Parliament. His proposed ministers were to be heard in the committees on Tuesday, while the investiture vote was scheduled Wednesday. Liberal sources told HotNews.ro that there are PNL leaders who want to make negotiations more flexible, as well as the restoration of the coalition with USR.

The quoted sources also claim that Nicolae Ciuca will be still the PM-designate, but he will have a free hand in negotiating a government team with USR. There are also voices from PNL proposing Lucian Bode for the  prime minister position.

A decision will be taken in the Executive Bureau meeting that started at 20.00, while PNL will also have the National Bureau convened on this issue and on Tuesday.

Ciuca’s move to step aside was taken considering that his Cabinet is expected to be rejected in Parliament on Wednesday, as both PSD and USR have announced they would not vote  a PNL-UDMR minority government.

Ciuca relied on 120 votes from PNL and 29 from UDMR, given that he needs no less than 234. Thus, the PM-designate should have obtained 85 more votes by Wednesday. However, USR, which has 80 parliamentarians, announced that it will not vote for a government that is not part of. PSD announced that it decided, unanimously, to vote against the PNL-UDMR minority government. AUR also announced that it will not vote in favor, and the 18 votes from minorities are insufficient.

As for the independent lawmakers, there were no chances to obtain any votes from them. 13 of them are Liberal MPs who support Ludovic Orban and who left the PNL group dissatisfied with the direction in which Florin Cîțu led the party, with the support of Klaus Iohannis.

The name of Lucian Bode (the acting Interior minister) was also in the cards to take over the PM seat, as he was strongly endorsed by the “Cluj group” of PNL.

