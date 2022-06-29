PM: Gov’t to approve the suspension of the payment of bank installments for a period of nine months

Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca said that the government will approve on Wednesday several measures from the Support for Romania program, mentioning the suspension of the payment of bank installments for a period of nine months, supporting institutionalized children, young families and students and extending the SME Invest plus program.

“We will continue to adopt the measures that are included in the Support for Romania plan and, in this sense, we will approve today the suspension of the payment of bank installments for a period of nine months, a measure that will benefit both individuals and companies facing difficulties. rising prices and all the inflation-related elements we all feel. Also, in today’s government meeting, we will approve the Emergency Ordinance for the support of institutionalized children, young families and students,” the Prime Minister announced at the beginning of the Executive meeting.

Ciuca also announced that the SME Invest plus program will be extended.

“It is a measure that we are taking in order to continue supporting SMEs working in the field of digitalization, in the field of research and innovation, in the field of digital, as well as the start of Start-ups,” the prime minister added.

He also said that several decisions will be made at the meeting that “aim at meeting the tokens and targets of the National Recovery and Resilience Program specific to the second quarter”, so that “the coherence of the implementation of this program” can be ensured.