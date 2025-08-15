PM Ilie Bolojan Warns Romania Risks Default Without Cuts

Prime Minister Ilie Bolojan has warned that Romania could face a default if the government does not quickly curb excessive annual spending. In an interview with Bloomberg News on Thursday, Bolojan described the next six months as crucial for his administration, during which a series of radical austerity measures must be implemented despite growing public dissatisfaction and tensions within the governing coalition.

“The risk of default is indeed very high after years of large budget deficits,” he said. “If we do not follow a stable path, the only possible outcome is a very bad one.” Last year, Romania’s budget deficit rose to over 9% of GDP, the highest in the European Union. His new government adopted a broad package of spending cuts and tax increases in July in an attempt to bring the deficit below 6% next year, restore investor confidence, and maintain the flow of EU funds.

“We need to implement all these reforms in rapid succession,” Bolojan said at his Bucharest office. “If the first set of fiscal measures is not followed by further corrective steps, we will end up exactly where we started.”

A key milestone for the government will come in October, when the EU will evaluate Romania’s deficit reduction plan. Bolojan said the measures are also necessary to prevent a potential downgrade of the country’s sovereign rating to “junk” status.

S&P Global Ratings confirmed Romania’s lowest investment-grade rating with a negative outlook in an unscheduled review at the end of July. Fitch Ratings is expected to assess Romania on Friday, and Moody’s is expected to follow in September. The political situation in Romania remains fragile. The Social Democrats, the largest party in the coalition, have announced that they will boycott future coalition meetings if the government does not remove the special pension scheme and avoids cutting funds for a new highway and a controversial local development program. Bolojan described this stance as an effort to increase efficiency, directing funds only to projects in regions of Romania that have a real chance of completion.

This illustrates how maintaining coalition cohesion amid controversial reforms will be a difficult balancing act for the Prime Minister.

“Keeping this coalition united until 2028 and ensuring government stability is the only way to get through the next difficult year and a half, and then create the conditions for economic recovery. It’s hard to focus on development when we are putting out fires in multiple areas every day,” said Bolojan, who also leads the National Liberal Party. He defended raising VAT and reducing funds for consumption. While these measures will slow economic growth, he argued that the alternative would have been far worse.

“If we hadn’t taken them, instead of a slowdown, sooner or later we would have faced a total collapse,” he said.

Part of the government’s plans to reduce the fiscal burden and boost investment involves allowing Romanian state-owned companies to raise funds for modernization through stock market listings, Bolojan said. Preparations to sell minority stakes in companies, including Bucharest Airports and energy providers, will begin this year and could take place as early as 2026, according to the Prime Minister.

Until these plans succeed, Bolojan’s message is that Romanians will need to tighten their belts. He says he is determined to carry out reforms that have been postponed for decades, regardless of the personal and political cost.

“Whenever there’s good news, there’s always a group of politicians eager to announce it,” Bolojan said. “But when things go badly, very few remain.”