PM in rotation allegedly agreed. PSD won’t accept Citu

Negotiations between PNL and PSD to form a new government are on the homestretch, with the option of holding the PM seat in rotation also allegedly agreed. However, the two parties have not yet decided who is the person to be proposed for the PM office at the negotiations with President Iohannis at Cotroceni Palace. Sources quoted by the mainstream media disclosed that, while the version of a premier in rotation is sealed, the Social Democrats are rejecting Florin Citu (photo) to be the one nominated for this seat.

It seems that the PSD chairman Marcel Ciolacu has actually proposed that the two leaders of PSD and PNL, meaning him and Florin Citu to take the PM seat in rotation, but most Social Democrat would not accept Florin Citu, arguing he had been toppled down through censure motion precisely by their party.

One of the options is Nicolae Ciuca, as he is accepted both by PSD and by President Klaus Iohannis.

As for Florin Citu, he doesn’t enjoy the endorsement from PNL itself anymore, as Liberals accuse their chairman of sabotaging Nicolae Ciuca, the last PM designate within the negotiations on the new Cabinet, in the attempt of preserving the position for himself only.

Asked today when the meeting with President Iohannis takes place, Citu replied: “When we have a solution in the coalition for the PM office we’ll go to the Presidency”. Moreover, Citu claimed that there is no option with Ciuca as PM, for there has not been such proposal inside PNL.

At the same time, another important stake in the PSD-PNL negotiations would be the Finance Ministry. The initial agreement was that the party that gives the prime minister should not get the right to also have the Finance portfolio. Thus, if the PM will be from PNL, the ministry of Finance is taken by PSD, and the Justice by PNL.

Retorting to the hikes proposed by PSD (allowances, salaries, pensions), the interim PM Citu said: “Romania is under the excessive deficit procedure. We cannot rise the deficit”.

Questioned if there is a RON 40 billion buffer that would allow the pension increase or other rises, as PSD claims, Citu replied laughing: “There is no buffer. There are revenues higher by RON 40 bln, considering the taxes have not increased. But there is no buffer, there are only higher revenues. Do you see the danger that Finances are going to PSD?”

Before a new round of talks on Monday, Florin Citu argued that the best solution for Romanians now is that PNL forms the government next to PSD, as soon as possible. Citu, who is still the acting premier, added that PNL “is making a major compromise” to negotiate with PSD to form an alliance and a Cabinet. “We tried to have a ruling with USR, but they closed the door in our face”.

Portfolios reportedly desired by PSD

Chamber of Deputies Speaker

Gov’t Secretary General

Finances

Labour

Transports

EU Funds

Home Affair or Defence

Health

Agriculture

Portfolios reportedly desired by PNL

PM

Senate Speaker

Home Affair or Defence

Energy

Justice

Transports

Education

Foreign Affairs

Culture

Economy

Portofoliile pe care le dorește UDMR:

deputy PM

Development

Environment