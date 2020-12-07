PM Ludovic Orban resigns. DefMin Nicolae Ciuca named interim PM

PM Ludovic Orban has announced in a press statement on Monday evening his intention to resign. “ I have decided to resign from the PM office. Romania needs a responsible government. My decision to designed is a proof that I am not clinging to the position. I conclude my PM term after one year and one month, during a which Romania has faced a difficult period, a pandemic and an unprecedented economic crisis. I am leaving the PM office with the certitude that I did my job. I have done everything humanly possible,” said Orban, who will not be the PM proposal for the new Cabinet.

The decision has been allegedly taken following the discussion Orban has just had with President Klaus Iohannis, who would have voiced his discontent by the score obtained by PNL in the Sunday’s parliamentary elections, ranking second after PSD.

More Liberal leaders would have also voiced their discontent related to the way Ludovic Orban had managed both the ruling and the Covid crisis, but also the electoral campaign. Part of the Liberals would want a reform at the helm of the party, which might take place at the PNL Congress, due in April next year.

The PM’s resignation means the resignation of the entire Government. After the resignation, the Cabinet will act as an interim one for the next 45 days. During the interim term, the Government has limited powers and can adopt only administrative drafts.

The next Cabinet will be sworn in after the new Parliament is established, on December 20.

Romania’s President Klaus Iohannis has taken note of Ludovic Orban’s resignation and appointed Defence minister Nicolae Ciuca as interim prime minister.

Liberal leaders would have advanced Ciuca’s name for the PM position, along with the names of Ilie Bolojan, former Oradea mayor and incumbent leader of Bihor County Council and of Florin Citu, incumben minister of Finance.