PM Ludovic Orban resigns. DefMin Nicolae Ciuca named interim PM

More Liberal leaders would have also voiced their discontent related to the way Ludovic Orban had managed both the ruling and the Covid crisis, but also the electoral campaign. Part of the Liberals would want a reform at the helm of the party, which might take place at the PNL Congress, due in April next year.
The PM’s resignation means the resignation of the entire Government. After the resignation, the Cabinet will act as an interim one for the next 45 days. During the interim term, the Government has limited powers and can adopt only administrative drafts.
The next Cabinet will be sworn in after the new Parliament is established, on December 20.
Romania’s President Klaus Iohannis has taken note of Ludovic Orban’s resignation and appointed Defence minister Nicolae Ciuca as interim prime minister.
Liberal leaders would have advanced Ciuca’s name for the PM position, along with the names of Ilie Bolojan, former Oradea mayor and incumbent leader of Bihor County Council and of Florin Citu, incumben minister of Finance.