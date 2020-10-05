PM Orban tests negative for Covid-19, yet remains in isolation after in contact with a journalist who tested positive

PM Ludovic Orban has suspended his public activities and meetings and will be tested for COVID-19 after having attended a TV show whose host had tested positive for the novel coronavirus. It is about journalist Silviu Manastire who is hosting a TV show at B1 TV. PM Orban had taken part in his show on Tuesday.

Later on Monday, the result for the PM’s test came back negative, yet the premier remains in isolation and is to repeat the test on Thursday, October 8.

“PM Ludovic Orban’s attendance at the events scheduled on October 5 has been suspended after one of the people with whom the premier had been on the set last week had been confirmed positive with Covid-19. PM Ludovic Orban has asked this morning to be tested for the new coronavirus. The premier showed no symptoms typical for the COVID infection. Till he gets the result of the test, the PM has suspended all physical meetings with other people”, reads a Government press release.

The PM is isolated in his office for the time being.

TV anchor Silviu Mănăstire from B1 TV tested positive for the new coronavirus, the journalist has confirmed himself. He said he had been asymptomatic until he had lost the sense of taste and smell on Friday.

More ministers from the Orban Cabinet, as well as Bucharest mayor-elect, Nicusor Dan, who had got in contact with PM Ludovic Orban in the past week have also entered isolation and have been tested for Covid.

Deputy PM Raluca Turcan and the minister of European funds, Marcel Bolos have also taken tests for the new coronavirus.