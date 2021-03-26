PM: restrictions enforcement postponed for Sunday

PM Florin Cîțu announced on Friday that the restrictions announced on Thursday will not be enforced as of tonight, but as of Sunday.

“The resolution of the National Committee for Emergency Situations regarding the new restrictions will be published in the Official Gazette today, but, considering the short notice for the retailers to get ready, we established to enforce these measures on Sunday, March 28,” PM Citu explained.

That means that people will be able to go out after 20:00hrs till 22:00hrs, as so far, on Friday and Saturday. Stores will not close at 6 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.

According to the measures adopted on Thursday evening, traffic will be allowed on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays until 20:00, and for economic operators, the activity will be allowed until 18:00 where the incidence coronavirus rate is over 4 per thousand in the last 14 days. This measure no longer applies during the weekend when the incidence falls below 3.5 per thousand, but it will be enforced all through the week in the localities where the infection rate is higher than 7.5 per 1,000.

