PM: Romania lagging behind with the legal framework for the Resilience Plan. State budget to be adopted by Dec. 24

Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca said on Friday at the beginning of the Government meeting that Romania is lagging behind in adopting an Emergency Ordinance to establish the framework for implementing the National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR), given that the EU has already turned to Romania 1 , 8 billion euros, the equivalent of 13% of the grants provided for our country.

“The EU has paid 1.8 billion euros in pre-financing. It is the equivalent of 13% of the allocation to our country. (..) We have 507 milestones and targets that each of the responsible ministries must pursue in order to fulfill and 171 Of these measures, 64 are reforms and 107 are investments. We are at least behind with the elaboration of the Emergency Ordinance for establishing the framework for implementing the PNRR and I would like to have a debate to see how soon we will have this Ordinance on the table to debate and adopt,” said the new Romanian Prime Minister.

On the other hand, PM Ciuca assured that the state budget for 2022 will be adopted by December 24.

“As for the draft budget for 2022, I talked to Minister of Finance Câciu. We will establish the lines of effort for the next period, so that we have all the steps taken so that by December 24 we can have the budget concluded and approved, as we discussed”, the premier said.

The Minister of Finance, Adrian Câciu, previously stated that the increases in the social package will come into force on January 1.

Regarding the spending of public money, Câciu stated that money is often “not well managed even in cities”. Thus, he says that budget corrections should be made in exceptional situations, if the budget has no errors.

He assured on Tuesday that no increase or new taxes would be introduced, and said that the budget would be balanced and responsible and that the money would be distributed fairly. The FinMin also announced the government was considering balancing special pensions. Those targeted are military retirees, many of whom have lower incomes than other categories.