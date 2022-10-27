PM says he agreed with the EC Head on replacing the 9.4% cap of GDP for pension expenses from the PNRR

Romanian Prime Minister Nicolae Ciucă announced on Thursday at the end of his visit to Brussels that he agreed with Ursula von der Leyen, the president of the European Commission, that it is possible to replace the limit of 9.4% of GDP for pension expenses from the National Resilience and Recovery Plan (PNRR) with another indicator that takes into account by the World Bank study and an indicator of financial discipline.

“We discussed the aspect of adjusting some milestones and targets in the PNRR so that they can be achieved by 2026. The pension chapter is of great interest. I specifically discussed this aspect. We presented that there is that limit of 9.4% in the PNRR for the pension budget and we agreed that it is possible to replace this indicator with another one that takes into account the World Bank study and an indicator of financial discipline,” PM Ciuca said.

Romanian PM paid a working visit to Brussels, where he met both the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, President European Parliament, Roberta Metsola and the Secretary General of NATO, Jens Stoltenberg.

The PM and other members of the Government in Bucharest have stated on several occasions that they do not agree with the percentage of 9.4% of GDP for total pension expenses, a percentage that is now stipulated in the PNRR.

While in Brussels, PM Ciuca also met the President European Parliament, Roberta Metsola. In a Twitter post, Metsola said that Romania’s place is Schengen.

“No more time should be lost. Romania’s place is in #Schengen,” wrote Metsola on her social media page, where she posted several photos from her meeting with the Prime Minister of the Romanian Government.