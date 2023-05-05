PM: Solutions are sought for the merger of at least two elections next year

Prime Minister Nicolae Ciucă said that solutions are being sought so that at least two of the elections scheduled for next year are combined, given that polls conducted at the party level show that the majority of Romanians want this.

“When we discussed merging the elections, we did not do it voluntarily, but we took into account that the polls conducted at the party level show that over two thirds of Romanians see the year 2024 with five rounds of elections as crowded as possible and as I told you this more than two-thirds of Romanians agree that the number of elections should be reduced. And then we are looking for solutions so that at least two of them can be combined and at least reduce the number of elections”, said the Romanian PM.

The Prime Minister added that 2024 is a year in which the National Resilience and Recovery funds must be managed and this period cannot be wasted only in electoral campaigns.

“Taking into account the campaign, we can’t afford to lose a year in this whole whole in which we have to manage the funds from the PNRR, from the annual multi-financial framework. It doesn’t mean that we leave everything aside and only deal with the elections”, said the PM while on a working visit to Piatra Neamţ.

Merge of elections is intensely backed by the National Liberal Party (PNL), that PM Nicolae Ciuca is leading, but strongly opposed by the other two parties in the ruling coalition: PSD and UDMR.

Alina Gorghiu, the interim president of the Senate presented on Tuesday the arguments for consolidating the elections in 2024, stating that the PNL’s intention is not to focus on political battles in 2024. “We want it to be as easy a year as possible, so that the economy goes on a normal course”, she also said, specifying that the discussions are open, so there is no dominant option, if the local and the parliamentary overlap, parliamentary over presidential, but it is important to have as a starting point all the arguments favorable to the merger idea.

From the opposite camp, chairman of the Social Democratic Party (PSD) Marcel Ciolacu said on Monday that he does not support merging next year’s elections, even if such a measure would be constitutional. “I don’t think the elections can be collated. First of all, the European Parliament elections take place much earlier, and the local elections cannot be combined with the general elections. Constitutionally it is not possible. It’s being discussed, but my opinion is that it can’t be done”, said Ciolacu. The merger of elections is not supported by the UDMR either. Its leader Hunor Kelemen had said on Saturday, in Timisoara, that his party does not support merging the local elections with the parliamentary ones. “Constitutionally, from my point of view, it is not possible”, said the UDMR leader.