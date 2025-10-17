Prime Minister Ilie Bolojan announced on Friday that he will propose next week that the elections for the Bucharest City Hall be organized either on the last Sunday of November or on the first Sunday of December.

“I will support organizing these elections next week either on the last Sunday of November or on the first Sunday of December. PSD raised the condition in the coalition that each party has its own candidate. I see no problem respecting this, the important thing is to have elections in Bucharest,” PM Bolojan told Radio România Actualități.

“The calendar allows us,” said the prime minister, who is also the leader of the PNL. “I believe that the elections must be held as quickly as possible in order to be in the spirit of the law. It is in the interest of the people of Bucharest,” he added.

Since Nicușor Dan, the former mayor of Bucharest, won the presidential election in May 2025 and assumed office as President of Romania, the capital city has been without an elected mayor. The ruling coalition, composed primarily of PNL and PSD, has not yet officially set the date for the mayoral elections, amid internal discussions about candidate nominations and coalition agreements.

The delay in setting an exact date has largely been due to coalition negotiations and ensuring that each party’s candidate preferences are taken into account.

More precisely, w hile the PNL and USR would like to set the election date as soon as possible and are even considering supporting a joint candidate, the Social Democrats warn that they could leave the government if such a scenario materializes.

- Advertisement -

Ludovic Orban, recently appointed as the president’s advisor on domestic policy issues, said early this month that it was unlikely that the election would be held this year.

“Ideally, it would be organized as soon as possible, but this year it is very complicated. There is a minimum term of 45 days, a government decision is needed. It is very unlikely that they will be organized this year, because in December it is complicated to organize elections. Most likely they will be next year – March, April,” he said.

Cătălin Drulă, who circulated the USR proposal for the Capital City Hall, claimed, however, that the elections can be organized sooner, even in November. The former USR president accuses the PSD of making “maneuvers” and blocking the decision-making.

“Elections are not held according to candidates, but at their fixed term, and then the parties decide on the candidates. The entire discussion that conditions the organization of elections to a certain way of running is outside the law. (…) For the partial election procedure, as is the case in Bucharest, there are accelerated deadlines. The government decision is issued ex officio 35 days before the organization of the elections. So there is time today and tomorrow to make a decision regarding the organization of the elections in November. Postponing the elections is a PSD maneuver — it is explicitly said by Sorin Grindeanu. It is blackmail,” declared Cătălin Drulă, live on Digi24.

In retort, the leader of the PSD senators, Daniel Zamfir, called Drulă a “desperate citizen.”

“I heard a desperate citizen before me, who was talking absolutely off topic. I understand his desperation — it’s the only chance in his life to touch this candidacy. I invite Mr. Bolojan to decide tomorrow, the day after tomorrow, anytime, the date of the elections. PSD does not prevent Mr. Bolojan from setting the date — I even urge him to make the decision in the first government meeting. PSD will take care of the political decision… that’s another discussion. PSD does not accept being the “poor relative”, as Mr. Grindeanu used to say. That is, PSD will once again be the “red plague” when it comes to the Capital City Hall, but in government we are the good guys who must ensure stability. Let them decide how they want to treat PSD”, the social democrat argued.