PNL, PSD amended the law on sex education in schools, teaching to be done only with the parents’ consent

The law on sex education in schools has been amended in the Lower Chamber’s Labour Committee after PSD and PNL had submitted an amendment on the children’s rights.

More precisely, the Social Democrats and Liberals joined forces this time and have jointly endorsed the amendment that the name of the subject to be taught in schools should hange from sex education to health education, while teaching must be done only with the parents’ consent.

The chairman of the Labour Committee, PSD deputy Adrian Solomon, told Digi24 that the regulation “is more comprehensive” now. Referring to the parents’ consent, Solomon said that the decision to teach children about sex “cannot be left to some guys who want to make this nation mad”.

The law that compels schools to hold educational programmes for life and health, including sex education for children, has been promulgated in early April.

The law was adopted by the Senate in October last year, when it had got a favorable opinion in the Chamber of Deputies and was debated in plenary session on March 9. However, the bill was sent back to the committee for an additional opinion.

Until the Labour Committee’s sitting this week, the draft did not mention the sex education in schools.

The amendment on sex education for children has been submitted by deputies Robert Sighiartău (PNL), Florica Cherecheş (PNL), Elena Hărătău (PSD), Steluţa-Gustica Cătăniciu (neafiliat), Adrian Solomon (PSD), Nicuşor Halici (PSD) and PSD senator Titus Corlăţean.

The chairman of the Legal Committee in the Chamber of Deputies, SocDem Nicusor Halici argued that the law had included several anomalies.

“For instance, in the second grade, pupils were taught how two people of the same gender were having sex, and which are the procreation stages till birth. Still, the emotional impact for a second grader is pretty strong to find such things”, Halici said.

Moreover, the Romanian Patriarchy said a month ago that it is opposing the sexual education classes in schools, arguing they should be optional, not mandatory.