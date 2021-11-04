PNL-PSD negotiations for a new Gov’t. Citu: We found many things to unite us. Ciolacu: We are on a right path

PNL and PSD leaders have met this afternoon to discuss about the formation of a new Cabinet. After two hours of negotiations, the PNL chairman Florin Cîțu said that there was a good meeting and that they found many things that can unite them.

“We had a discussion with PSD about the situation in Romania and about solutions. It was a good discussion. This is the first discussion. (…) We have found many things that can unite us “, said Cîțu.

He revealed that the discussion was also about projects that can be included in the ruling programme, and one of the “interesting” options for the executive is to change the prime minister every two years.

“It was a good first discussion on objective projects and to find solutions to this political crisis. It was an interesting option with a prime minister changing every two years. No conclusions were reached. We have found many things that can unite us. If we manage to do this with the PSD, it’s OK. We make the decision in PNL. We go to the party, we present the two variants with pluses and minuses. Portfolios and ministries were not discussed”, said Florin Cîțu.

In a separate statement, PSD chair Marcel Ciolacu also hinted they had a good talk with the Liberals on “forming a new majority”, confirming that the option of prime ministers on a rotational basis was mentioned.

“We are on the right path and if we are honest and patriotic, this is a path that will lead to the formation of a new majority,” Ciolacu said, repeating that PSD will go to the Cotroceni talks with a proposal for the first minister.

A day ago, PNL also had talks with their former coalition partners USR, with Citu stating after the meeting that the discussion with USR was a very good one and resembled “a group therapy”. PNL chair said they had talked about the principles of forming a new Cabinet led by a PNL prime minister, as well as about the ruling programme and the conclusion of the a new coalition agreement.