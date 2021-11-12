PNL to absorb PMP, the party set up by ex-president Traian Basescu

Liberals discussed in their meeting on Friday to start negotiations in the view of absorbing the People’s Movement Party (PMP), the party set up by former President Traian Basescu.

Sources quoted by Hotnews.ro said that PMP, too has voted over a timetable to merge with PNL.

PMP currently has two MEPs, but it did not obtain a percentage higher than 5% in the general elections of 2020 and thus failed to enter the Parliament.

PMP is now led by Cristian Diaconescu, a former Social Democrat, who was also Foreign Minister and has 50 mayors and 2,250 councilmen.

The negotiations on the PNL-PMP merger started early this year, under the leadership of Ludovic Orban, while Traian Basescu would have not been involved in the talks.

PNL also eyes an absorption of Călin Popescu Tăriceanu’s party, ALDE, which also failed to obtained any seats in Parliament in the parliamentary elections one year ago.