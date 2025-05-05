PNL Unanimously Backs Nicușor Dan in Presidential Runoff

The National Political Bureau of the National Liberal Party (PNL) has unanimously decided that the party will support independent candidate Nicușor Dan in the second round of the presidential elections on May 18, according to HotNews.ro sources.

The decision comes after the Liberals’ candidate in coalition with PSD and UDMR, Crin Antonescu, failed to qualify for the second round of the presidential elections, where George Simion and Nicușor Dan will face off.

Before the vote at the meeting, the interim president of the PNL, Cătălin Predoiu, told journalists present at the party headquarters that during the party meeting he would propose two topics as a priority: the position on supporting George Simion or Nicușor Dan and the position on the government.

“I will propose two topics to the bureau for discussion. The first, related to the position on the presidential campaign and the second round of the presidential elections, respectively, on the two candidates. The second related to the position on the government. We start in both discussions from our principles, from our values, from the political logic of continuing in the new context. Now there are other candidates under discussion and I believe that this position must be made concrete. I will give you these details after I talk to my colleagues,” said Predoiu. PSD President Marcel Ciolacu declared on Monday that he would propose to the party his exit from the government and his resignation from the position of prime minister.

USR leaders also voted to support Nicușor Dan in the second round of the presidential elections.

UDMR leader Kelemen Hunor stated on Monday in a message on his official Facebook page that the outcome of the first round of the presidential elections did not depend on the Hungarians, just as the outcome of the second round will not depend either.

“The only correct and responsible decision is to vote against the anti-Hungarian presidential candidate Simion in the second round. Let’s put aside all the arguments against and support Nicușor Dan,” Kelemen Hunor said in a message posted on his Facebook page.