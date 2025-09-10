Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk announced on Wednesday that Poland will invoke Article 4 of the NATO Treaty, requesting a formal consultation within the alliance, a measure agreed upon between him and President Karol Nawrocki, following the Russian drones’ entering Poland’s airspace and a hitting a building.

Article 4 of the Treaty states:

“The Parties will consult together whenever, in the opinion of any of them, the territorial integrity, political independence, or security of any of the Parties is threatened.”

Article 4 has been invoked only seven times since NATO’s founding in 1949, most recently in 2022, immediately after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine began.

Tusk also stated that, while he appreciates all expressions of solidarity, “words are not enough,” and Poland will seek “much greater” support from NATO allies.

Earlier, Tusk described Russia’s actions as a provocation.

“We are facing a large-scale provocation. We are prepared to counter such challenges. The situation is serious, and no one doubts that we must prepare for various scenarios,” said the head of the government in Warsaw.

The prime minister told lawmakers that the Polish military had decided for the first time to step up its response to Russian attacks on Ukraine just after 10 p.m. local time. The first violation of Polish airspace occurred on Tuesday at around 11:30 p.m., and the last was reported at 6:30 a.m. on Wednesday.

“You can see the scale of this operation,” he said. Preliminary reports indicated 19 airspace violations, with a significant number of drones crossing into Poland from Belarus.

Three drones were confirmed to have been shot down, and a fourth is believed to have been shot down as well. Authorities are working to verify and finalize those figures, he said.

“There is no reason to say that we are in a state of war … but the situation is significantly more dangerous than all the previous ones,” he said. He said the prospect of a large-scale military conflict was “closer than at any time since World War II.”