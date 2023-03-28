Polish government to visit Bucharest

Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki and Romanian Prime Minister Nicolae Ciucă will chair Polish-Romanian intergovernmental consultations in Bucharest today, Polish Press Agency (PAP) informs. It is the fourth meeting in this format, reaffirming the strategic cooperation between the two countries.

The main topic of the talks will be the reaction to Russian aggression in Ukraine. Since the beginning of the war, Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki has been working intensively to support Ukraine. As part of his diplomatic offensive, he held dozens of meetings with European heads of government and leaders of the world’s largest countries. Poland is in favour of increasing military support for Ukraine and the continuation of an effective sanctions policy against Russia.

The security of NATO’s eastern flank is crucial for both Poland and Romania. The two countries jointly preside over NATO’s Bucharest Nine (B9) format. Romania engages its forces in joint operations, including a battalion group in Poland. In Romania, meanwhile, a contingent of Polish soldiers is stationed as part of the Multinational Battalion Battle Group.

Both countries perfectly understand the value of transatlantic ties. The Romanian military base in Deveselu is one of the US bases expected to form a NATO missile shield in Europe. Such a base will soon be established in Poland.

Poland and Romania cooperate in many fields and formats, such as the European Union, NATO, Bucharest 9 and the Three Seas Initiative.

On 28 March, Prime Ministers will take part in the opening of the Polish-Romanian business forum. The meeting in Bucharest will be an opportunity to support dynamically developing economic cooperation. Romania is an important economic partner of Poland. Polish-Romanian trade cooperation is systematically growing. The presence of Polish investors in Romania is also noticeable.

Governments will also discuss cooperation plans in civil defence, sport and culture for the coming years.

During his visit to Bucharest, Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki will meet with the President of Romania Klaus Iohannis and the Polish community abroad.