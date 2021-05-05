Polish President to visit Romania. Duda and Iohannis to attend „Justice Sword 21” military exercise

President Klaus Iohannis will welcome his Polish counterpart Andrzej Duda at Cotroceni Palace in Bucharest on Monday, May 10. The Polish president is paying an official visit to Romania upon President Iohannis’ invitation. They will discuss about the regional security situation and the collaboration in the view of NATO summit due in June, but also about the bilateral commercial ties. The two leaders will also attend events within the ”Justice Sword 21” military exercise.

“The visit of Poland’s President takes place amid the celebration of 100 years since the signing of the Defensive Alliance Convention between Romania and Poland, signed on March 3, 1921, a symbolic moment of the bilateral relationship. The discussions with Poland’s President will focus on the ways of developing and enhancing the bilateral strategic partnership, with the cooperation on regional and international security to be also analysed”, reads a press release by the Romanian Presidential Administration.

The two heads of state will also review the results of the cooperation on bilateral defence within the B9 Bucharest Format, to prepare the B9 Summit due in Bucharest on the same day.

The talks will include ways to boost the economic cooperation, considering that Poland is one of the most important commercial partners of Romania. The bilateral economic exchanges mounted to over EUR 7 billion in 2020.

The two President will attend „Justice Sword 21” military exercise due on May 11 on Smardan firing range. Poland is taking part in this exercise with the military troops and equipment deployed in Romania, within the Adjusted Presence on the allied Eastern Flank from the NATO multinational brigade in Craiova.