Politicians voted. President, PM urge Romanians to go to polls

President Klaus Iohannis made a new call on Romanians to go to polls and cast their vote for the general election, arguing that every vote counts.

“It is extremely important to go to the polls. (…) The elections are not won in the opinion polls, the elections are won in the polling stations, (…) every vote counts. Therefore, dear Romanians, today it it very important. Please, go vote,” President Iohannis said on Sunday after casting his vote in a polling station at Jean Monnet High School in Bucharest.

He added it is an extremely important day.

“We have the historic the chance to elect a better Parliament, a Parliament that really deals with the problems of Romanians and a Parliament that makes good laws for Romania,” the head of state concluded.

Prime Minister Ludovic Orban, National Liberal Party (PNL) chairman, said he voted for Romania’s development, for “substantial reforms”, a “clear Euro-Atlantic orientation” of the country, as well as for “a development plan that allows the leap that Romania deserves”.

“Today is a decisive day for Romania’s subsequent evolution. Today, Romanians have the power to decide where Romania is heading to. I invite all Romanians to exercise their right to vote and to participate in this fundamental decision for Romania’s destiny. (. ..) As for me, I voted for Romania’s growth. I voted for a dynamic, modern, confident Romania, a Romania that is respected abroad. I voted for substantial reforms, I voted for a clear Euro-Atlantic orientation of Romania, I also voted for a development plan that would allow the leap that Romania deserves”, said Ludovic Orban, on Sunday, after voting in Dobroesti, Ilfov County.

The chairmain of the Social Democratic Party (PSD), Marcel Ciolacu said he had voted for “Romanians to take their lives back”, but also against “incompetence and indolence”.

“I voted today for the Romanians to take their lives back, I voted for Romania to have a concrete plan and specialists capable of managing the pandemic and the economic crisis. I voted for those who need pensions, allowances, opened schools, but I also voted against incompetence and indolence. I voted for Romanian producers, for Romanian companies and I urge all Romanians to come to the polls today. It is a crucial vote for the following four years”, the SocDem leaders said.

The co-chairman of Save Romania Union – Party of Liberty, Unity and Solidarity – USR PLUS Alliance Dacian Ciolos said on Sunday, in Zalau that he voted for new people in politics, stressing that voting is safe.

“I voted again for new people in politics, people who do not want stealing under any form, people who go to Parliament to build and not for privileges, privileges that must be put aside by because it is time to bring the Romanian Parliament closer to the Romanian society and together to make the changes we want. (…) Certainly, after this pandemic, we will have to rebuild Romania and then it is important to rebuild on a healthy basis, to rebuild with honest people and with competent people, to put politics in its place, to work for the people and not to spread in the whole public administration and to direct the national wealth in other directions. For this I hope to have as many Romanians as possible to go to the polls today,” said Ciolos.

“It’s worth giving a few tens of minutes or an hour of our life so that in the next four years we can be at peace with ourselves that we have contributed to what is to come,” Dacian Ciolos added.

As for the other co-chairman of USR PLUS Alliance, Dan Barna, he could not vote in these elections, as he is infected with Covid-19 and is in self-isolation at home. On Wednesday, Barna said he could not find any legal possibility to vote in these parliamentary elections, considering he is isolated in Bucharest and he could ask for the mobile ballot box only in Sibiu, his city of residence.

Chairman of the People’s Movement Party (PMP) Eugen Tomac said that the Sunday’s vote is “patriotic actions,” urging Romanians to exercise this constitutional right “with confidence” thinking about the country’s future.

“The vote cast today is patriotic action. I would very much like you to vote wholeheartedly, with confidence and thinking about the future of the country. With the same thought in my mind I cast my ballot, out of love for the country,” Tomac said.

Chairman of the Hungarian Democratic Union of Romania (UDMR) Kelemen Hunor stated in his turn that what he expects from the future parliament is “political stability, predictability and less unnecessary quarrels.”

“I have voted for a strong representation of our community. I am expecting political stability, political predictability and, of course, an interest on the part of the future parliament in the citizens’ issues, and less unnecessary and sterile quarrels. I am expecting a budget, the budget law must be voted on this year, immediately after the inauguration of the government, I am waiting for an extremely well-founded budget in which health, education, investment and jobs will be supported and protected. I am expecting political stability that can do what Romanian society needs , (…),” said Kelemen, after voting in Carta, Harghita.