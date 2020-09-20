Poll Bucharest: Tie score between Nicusor Dan and Gabriela Firea. Basescu rips the right-wing votes

A new poll on the local elections in Bucharest, conducted by Novel Research through CATI (Computer Assisted Telephone Interviewing) on September 16-17 and commissioned by PNL, revealed that there is a tie score between the USR-PLUS-PNL candidate, Nicusor Dan and the PSD candidate, Gabriela Firea. Former president Traian Basescu, running for the Bucharest mayor seat on PMP’s behalf, is ranking third.

Nicusor Dan is credited with 33 pc, while Gabriela Firea with 30.5pc and Traian Basescu – 9pc. 18.5% of the Bucharesters are still undecided, and 9% would vote for other candidates.

68% of the Bucharesters consider that the result of the local elections for the Capital City Hall will be a tight one, while 31% believe there will be a considerable gap between the winner and the second ranked candidate.

54% of respondents think that Gabriela Firea does not deserve another term as General mayor of Bucharest, and 35% are content with her activity.

The poll was presented by Nicusor Dan on Saturday.