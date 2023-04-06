Poll commissioned by Liberals reveals PSD losing per cents, AUR and USR gaining ones

According to an INSCOP survey commissioned by the Liberals and presented by the PNL first vice-president, Dan Motreanu in a meeting to his colleagues, the National Liberal Party has maintained the same per cents as the previous one, 21%, while the PSD fell below 30%. AUR and USR earned some more per cents.

PSD – 29%;

PNL – 21%;

AUR – 17%

USR – 12%.

Dan Motreanu reportedly said in the PNL meeting: “We have an audience that wants stability, an audience that expects liberal measures, in Health, Education and Agriculture. The rural mayors are the engine of the party and we will have to support them. We need to have targeted policies for the highly educated public in the big cities. PNL is stabilized at around 20 percent, but has potential for growth”, according to HotNews.ro sources.

PNL leaders met on Thursday, in the National Standing Bureay meeting, to discuss the government rotation and the negotiations with the PSD, but also about the problems within the party.

Before the meeting that takes place at the Palace of the Parliament, Nicolae Ciucă and the leadership of the party had, on Wednesday, an informal meeting with the leaders of the territory.

The general secretary of the PNL, Lucian Bode, announced on Thursday, in the meeting of the party leadership, to set up a working group to analyze the option of combining the local elections with the general ones.

“Four rows of elections in 2024 is a lot for the citizens and means big expenses from the budget. With this proposal we will go to our coalition partners”, Bode allegedly said in the PNL meeting, according to sources disclosed to mass media.

According to some sources participating in the discussions, several important leaders, including Vasile Blaga, Ilie Bolojan or Emil Boc, expressed their dissatisfaction with the situation in the party. “We have reached the PSD waiters,” Blaga allegedly told his colleagues, in the meeting at Vila Lac.

The most vocal Liberal leaders were Ilie Bolojan, Raluca Turcan, Vasile Blaga, Emil Boc and Gheorghe Falcă.