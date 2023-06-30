Poll: Most Moldovans don’t want the union with Romania, but want to join the EU

More than half of those surveyed in a survey carried out in the Republic of Moldova are against the union with Romania, in favor of joining the EU and against joining NATO. Also 8% say that they have not heard of Klaus Iohannis, but he is better than other leaders in terms of confidence, ranking third in the confidence index.

To the question “If a referendum were held next Sunday (you would be asked to vote) regarding the union of the Republic of Moldova with Romania, would you vote for the Union or against the Union?”, 40% answered that they would vote for the union , while 50.3% said they would vote against it.

The president of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, enjoys the highest confidence among the political leaders, 18.2%, but the share of distrust is 43.4%. In the case of President Klaus Iohannis, 28.2% say they have no confidence, while 16.3% of those surveyed say they have a lot of confidence.

Eight percent of those surveyed say they haven’t heard of Klaus Iohannis, while 8.6% say they haven’t heard of Emmanuel Macron, and 7.3% don’t know who Joe Biden is, 0.8% don’t know who is Volodymyr Zelensky, and only 0.3% have not heard of Vladimir Putin. However, the most numerous are those who have not heard of Xi Jinping – 25.3%.

More than half of those surveyed (58.5%) declare that they would vote in favor of joining the EU in the event of a referendum, and 30% would vote against it. As for joining NATO, more than half, 52.6% would vote against, and 33.4% would say in favor of joining.

Almost a quarter of the subjects believe that Putin personally bears the greatest blame for the war in Ukraine, the other answers being, in order: the USA – 17.8%, the Russian Federation – 15.9%, the leadership of Ukraine – 11.7%, NATO – 9.6%, both countries – 4.8%.

The survey was carried out by the “CBS-Research” Center for Social Studies and Marketing, with the financial support of the European Union, between June 10 and 19.