Poll: Most Romanians Say EU Membership Doesn’t Limit Nation

Approximately 52% of Romanians believe that Romania’s membership in the EU does not limit national independence too much, while 38.1% believe that EU membership limits national independence too much, according to an INSCOP Research opinion poll commissioned by the Polithink think tank on foreign policy and digitalization.

Those who believe that Romania’s membership in the European Union limits national independence too much are mainly: PSD and AUR voters, people aged 45–59, and public sector employees.

Those who believe that Romania’s membership in the European Union does not limit national independence too much are especially: PNL and USR voters, people with higher education, residents of Bucharest, and those with low incomes.

“The assessment confirms the pro-Western orientation of the majority of Romania’s population. On the other hand, internal ideological leanings, whether authentic or resembling the subversive narratives of powers hostile to the European Union, influence Romanians’ opinions on the national–European relationship,” said Remus Ștefureac, director of INSCOP Research.

Methodology: Data was collected between August 4–10, 2025. Research method: questionnaire-based interviews. Data was gathered using the CATI method (telephone interviews), with a simple, stratified sample size of 1,107 people, representative of the significant socio-demographic categories (gender, age, occupation) of Romania’s non-institutionalized population aged 18 and over. The maximum margin of error is ±2.95%, at a 95% confidence level.