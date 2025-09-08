Poll: Most Romanians Say EU Membership Doesn’t Limit Nation
Approximately 52% of Romanians believe that Romania’s membership in the EU does not limit national independence too much, while 38.1% believe that EU membership limits national independence too much, according to an INSCOP Research opinion poll commissioned by the Polithink think tank on foreign policy and digitalization.
Those who believe that Romania’s membership in the European Union limits national independence too much are mainly: PSD and AUR voters, people aged 45–59, and public sector employees.
Those who believe that Romania’s membership in the European Union does not limit national independence too much are especially: PNL and USR voters, people with higher education, residents of Bucharest, and those with low incomes.
“The assessment confirms the pro-Western orientation of the majority of Romania’s population. On the other hand, internal ideological leanings, whether authentic or resembling the subversive narratives of powers hostile to the European Union, influence Romanians’ opinions on the national–European relationship,” said Remus Ștefureac, director of INSCOP Research.
Methodology: Data was collected between August 4–10, 2025. Research method: questionnaire-based interviews. Data was gathered using the CATI method (telephone interviews), with a simple, stratified sample size of 1,107 people, representative of the significant socio-demographic categories (gender, age, occupation) of Romania’s non-institutionalized population aged 18 and over. The maximum margin of error is ±2.95%, at a 95% confidence level.
DONATE: Support our workIn an ever changing and challenging world, the media is constantly struggling to resist. Romania Journal makes no exception. We’ve been informing you, our readers, for almost 10 years, as extensively as we can, but, as we reject any state funding and private advertising is scarce, we need your help to keep on going.
So, if you enjoy our work, you can contribute to endorse the Romania Journal team. Any amount is welcome, no strings attached. Choose to join with one of the following options:
Donate with PayPal
Donate by Bank WireBlack Zonure SRL
UniCredit Bank. Swift: BACXROBU
RON: RO84 BACX 0000 0022 3589 1000
EURO: RO57 BACX 0000 0022 3589 1001
USD: RO30 BACX 0000 0022 3589 1002