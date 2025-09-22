Poll: Over Half of Romanians Want All Current Parties Replaced

A percentage of 55% of Romanians agree with the statement that all political parties in the country should disappear and be replaced, according to an INSCOP survey, which also showed that half of the respondents said they would vote for a newly established party. The data was collected between September 1-9, 2025.
“The high level of public dissatisfaction with current political parties, highlighted by the 55% of Romanians who declare that they would like these parties to disappear and be replaced with new ones, and the 50% who state they would vote for a newly established party, suggests not only a crisis of confidence in the traditional political class but also a desire for a structural reset of the political system, which goes beyond simple dissatisfaction with the government,” said Remus Ștefureac, director of INSCOP Research.
He also emphasized that the proportion of those willing to vote for a new party has increased from 30% in 2015 to 50% now, “which confirms, at least declaratively, a very high willingness among Romanians to turn their dissatisfaction and frustrations into political action.”
“The demographic profile of those who want to replace existing parties and would be willing to vote for new ones shows that young people, especially those aged 18-29 and 30-44, are more dissatisfied with existing parties and more willing to vote for new ones. Similar trends are more pronounced among private-sector employees, individuals with primary education, and AUR voters,” added Ștefureac.
Agreement with the statement “All existing parties in Romania should disappear and be replaced by new ones”:
-
45% of PSD voters, 34% of PNL voters, 33% of USR voters, 71% of AUR voters
-
58% of men, 53% of women
-
62% of people under 30, 58% aged 30-44, 51% aged 45-59, 52% over 60
-
72% with primary education, 55% with secondary education, 35% with higher education
-
44% in Bucharest, 49% in large cities (>90k), 61% in small cities, 58% in rural areas
-
43% of public-sector employees, 57% of private-sector employees
Disagreement with the statement:
-
46% of PSD voters, 64% of PNL voters, 65% of USR voters, 27% of AUR voters
-
39% of men, 43% of women
-
37% under 30, 37% aged 30-44, 44% aged 45-59, 43% over 60
-
22% with primary education, 41% secondary, 64% higher education
-
55% in Bucharest, 49% in large cities, 35% in small cities, 36% in rural areas
-
53% public-sector, 42% private-sector
Willing to vote for a newly established party:
-
38% PSD, 44% PNL, 50% USR, 60% AUR
-
54% men, 48% women
-
64% under 30, 57% aged 30-44, 53% aged 45-59, 36% over 60
-
53% primary education, 50% secondary, 49% higher education
-
46% in Bucharest, 52% in large cities, 54% in small cities, 49% in rural areas
-
46% public-sector, 60% private-sector
Not willing to vote for a new party:
-
42% PSD, 34% PNL, 34% USR, 21% AUR
-
27% men, 30% women
-
18% under 30, 23% aged 30-44, 27% aged 45-59, 40% over 60
-
26% primary education, 31% secondary, 25% higher education
-
26% Bucharest, 31% large cities, 28% small cities, 29% rural
-
25% public-sector, 22% private-sector
Undecided:
-
20% PSD, 22% PNL, 16% USR, 19% AUR
-
18% men, 22% women
-
17% under 30, 19% aged 30-44, 18% aged 45-59, 23% over 60
-
20% primary education, 18% secondary, 24% higher education
-
27% Bucharest, 17% large cities, 17% small cities, 22% rural
-
28% public-sector, 17% private-sector
