Poll: PSD-40%, PNL-17%, AUR-15%, USR-11%

PSD is up to 40%, according to the latest Avangarde poll conducted in November and commissioned by the Social Democrats. PNL is dropping to 17%, AUR climbs to 15%, while USR is losing two percents, climbing down to 11%.

The same survey shows that 80% of the Romanians consider that Romania is going in the wrong direction.

Compared to the previous poll in October, AUR has been up from 14% to 15%, USR has dropped from 13% to 11%, while PSD lost one percent, from 18% to 17%. PSD and UDMR have the same quotas as in October.