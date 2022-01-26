Poll: Romanians’ confidence in NATO, EU and Germany increased

Romanians’ confidence in NATO, the European Union, Germany and the USA has increased compared to other years, and 70.3% of those surveyed believe that NATO will defend Romania, in the context of increasing the risk of war in Ukraine, according to an INSCOP survey in January.

The opinion poll, entitled “Public Distrust: West vs. East, the rise of the nationalist current in the era of misinformation and the phenomenon of false news “, was conducted on 1, 162 people between January 11-18, 2022.

Asked if NATO will defend Romania or not, amid increasing risk of a war in Ukraine, 70.3% of Romanians answer in the affirmative, while 20.3% answer in the negative. 9.4% do not know or do not answer.

76.2% of respondents believe that Romania should not leave NATO, while 18.7% answer in the affirmative to this question. The share of non-responses is 5.1%.

74.7% of those interviewed (compared to 68.1% in September 2021, 73.8% in June 2021 and 75.4% in March 2021) agree with the statement “The existence of US military bases in Romania would help defend the country in case of external aggression”, while 20.6% express their disagreement (compared to 24.9% in September 2021, 20.3% in June 2021 and 20% in March 2021). 4.7% do not know or do not answer this question.

72.6% of respondents believe that the EU should set up its own army to defend the Member States. 20.8% of the total sample / population is of the opposite opinion. The share of non-responses is 6.5%.

Among the countries and organizations listed, Romanians have the highest level of trust in NATO (60.6% compared to 47.1% in September 2021, 59.3% in June 2021 and 49.4% in March 2021). 55.9% of Romanians have a lot and a lot of trust in the European Union (compared to 42.5% in September 2021, 55% in June 2021 and 51.6% in March 2021) and 51.8% have a lot and a lot of trust much in Germany (compared to 45.8% in September 2021, 49.2% in June 2021 and 57.6% in March 2021).

Of those surveyed, 50% say they have a lot of confidence in the United States (compared to 40.3% in September 2021, 47.8% in June 2021 and 47.2% in March 2021).

France enjoys a lot and a lot of trust from 38.5% of respondents.

Confidence in Russia and China is below 20 percent. 18% state that they trust Russia (compared to 16.2% in September 2021, 17.9% in June 2021 and 16% in March 2021) and 17.2% in China (compared to 13.5% in September 2021 , 16.8% in June 2021 and 19% in March 2021).

34.4% of respondents say they have a lot of confidence in Joe Biden, President of the United States (compared to 25.9% in September 2021, 36.4% in June 2021 and 41.6% in March 2021).

33.1% of Romanians trust a lot in Maia Sandu, President of the Republic of Moldova (compared to 28.8% in September 2021). 24.8% of Romanians trust Emmanuel Macron a lot and a lot. Russia’s President Vladimir Putin is trusted by 23.3% of respondents (21% in September 2021, 23.9% in June 2021 and 19% in March 2021). 19.3% of those surveyed say they have a lot of confidence in Victor Orban, the Prime Minister of Hungary (compared to 16.4% in September 2021).