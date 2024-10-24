PSD and AUR leaders, Marcel Ciolacu and George Simion, are the main favorites to reach the second round of the presidential elections, according to the latest survey, conducted by INSCOP Research and published today by Libertatea newspaper. Nicolae Ciucă, the politician who now appears in 5th place, was ranked 2nd, with more than double the percentage, in a survey published two days ago, a Hotnews report shows.



With one month until the first round of the presidential elections (November 24), three polls published within a week offer different data about voting options and what the presidential final will look like.

The most recent INSCOP survey, commissioned by Libertatea and published today, shows that Marcel Ciolacu leads in the voting intention ranking for the first round of the presidential elections, followed by George Simion and Mircea Geoană.

“Regarding those who expressed their preference for a candidate from the list, regardless of whether they declare that they will vote for sure or not (78.1% of the total sample, error 3.3%), 24.1% of voters would vote for Marcel Ciolacu (PSD), 20.7% for George Simion (AUR), 18.1% for Mircea Geoană (independent), 15% for Elena Lasconi (USR), 8.2% for Nicolae Ciucă (PNL)”, it is stated in the survey carried out by INSCOP.

Another survey published on October 22 by Insomar – Avangarde showed that the main favorites are Marcel Ciolacu and Nicolae Ciucă. The estimates offered today by INSCOP are close to the data provided by Verifield, but they go head to head with those of Insomar-Avangarde.

Previously, a survey published on October 14 by Verifield, commissioned by USR, showed that Marcel Ciolacu leads the list of voting intentions, followed by George Simion and Mircea Geoană.

Marcel Ciolacu

24.1% (INSCOP survey)

28% (Insomar – Avangarde survey)

23.4% (Verifield survey, commissioned by USR)

George Simion

20.7% (INSCOP survey)

16% (Insomar – Avangarde survey)

19.8% (Verifield survey, commissioned by USR)

Nicolae Ciucă

8.2% (INSCOP survey)

19% (Insomar – Avangarde survey)

6.2% (Verifield survey, commissioned by USR)

Mircea Geoană

18.1% (INSCOP survey)

11% (Insomar – Avangarde survey)

17.2% (Verifield survey, commissioned by USR)

Elena Lasconi

15% (INSCOP survey)

13% (Insomar – Avangarde survey)

17.1% (Verifield survey, commissioned by USR)

The data for the INSCOP Research survey, commissioned by Libertatea, was collected between October 11-18. The self-funded Insomar – Avangarde survey was conducted between October 10-20, and the Verifield survey, commissioned by USR, was conducted between October 7-9.