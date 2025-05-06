POT Chief Anamaria Gavrilă Threatens Journalists: “You’re a Dying Breed!”
POT President, MP Anamaria Gavrilă, threatened journalists accredited to Parliament, who were asking her questions in the hallway about the resignation of an elected member of the POT parliamentary group from the party. She told them that they were “an endangered species”.
Anamaria Gavrilă was asked by journalists accredited to the Parliament about the accusations brought against her by a POT MP who announced his resignation in plenary, Dorin Popa.
“You are on the verge of extinction. You are an endangered species. I can’t wait to see you gone,” (leave, ed.), Anamaria Gavrilă replied to the press representatives.
MP Dorin Popa announced, on Tuesday, in the plenary of the Chamber of Deputies, his resignation from the parliamentary group and from the Young People’s Party.
He said that the leader of the party sent him a threatening message on Saturday, that he would run headlong into the fence and might be left without breath. Gavrilă said that Popa was lying and that this alleged message “does not exist”.
DONATE: Support our workIn an ever changing and challenging world, the media is constantly struggling to resist. Romania Journal makes no exception. We’ve been informing you, our readers, for almost 10 years, as extensively as we can, but, as we reject any state funding and private advertising is scarce, we need your help to keep on going.
So, if you enjoy our work, you can contribute to endorse the Romania Journal team. Any amount is welcome, no strings attached. Choose to join with one of the following options:
Donate with PayPal
Donate by Bank WireBlack Zonure SRL
UniCredit Bank. Swift: BACXROBU
RON: RO84 BACX 0000 0022 3589 1000
EURO: RO57 BACX 0000 0022 3589 1001
USD: RO30 BACX 0000 0022 3589 1002