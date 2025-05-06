POT President, MP Anamaria Gavrilă, threatened journalists accredited to Parliament, who were asking her questions in the hallway about the resignation of an elected member of the POT parliamentary group from the party. She told them that they were “an endangered species”.

Anamaria Gavrilă was asked by journalists accredited to the Parliament about the accusations brought against her by a POT MP who announced his resignation in plenary, Dorin Popa.

“You are on the verge of extinction. You are an endangered species. I can’t wait to see you gone,” (leave, ed.), Anamaria Gavrilă replied to the press representatives.

MP Dorin Popa announced, on Tuesday, in the plenary of the Chamber of Deputies, his resignation from the parliamentary group and from the Young People’s Party.

He said that the leader of the party sent him a threatening message on Saturday, that he would run headlong into the fence and might be left without breath. Gavrilă said that Popa was lying and that this alleged message “does not exist”.