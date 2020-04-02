Presidency’s building lit in Italy’s tricolor as a sign of solidarity

Romanian President Klaus Iohannis has had a phone conversation with his Italian counterpart Sergio Mattarella about the novel coronavirus crisis, with Iohannis sending a supporting message to the Italian people, so strongly affected by the current pandemic.

“Romania’s president underlined that our country is next to the Italian people and Italian authorities in their efforts, assuring of Romania’s full availability to identify the best solutions and measures to manage this crisis as well as to relaunch the economy after it”, reads a press release by the Romanian Presidential Administration.

President Iohannis argued that “only through a joint coordinated response of the member states and EU institutions the citizens’ health would be protected”.

In sign of solidarity with Italy and the Italian people, the Romanian Presidency’s headquarters, Cotroceni Palace will be lit in the colors of the Italian flag today, as of 8 p.m.