President: Advanced preparations to attract EU funds, efforts focused on transport infrastructure

President Klaus Iohannis has stated in a press conference on Tuesday after talks with the prime ministers and several ministers that the Government is working to identify the projects that are to be financed by EU funds and that preparations are very advanced.

Iohannis underlined that the main priority remains the highways and the railway infrastructure projects, but substantial funds will also be assigned to environment and agriculture.

“The Government is currently working on identifying the projects to be included in the National Resilience Plan and is working with the European Commission so that projects should be eligible, and that they can be financed with these funds. Preparations are very advanced.

The Government’s efforts are focusing on infrastructure at this point. Romania badly needs highways and railways. We are very advanced in this sector. We have many sections prepared to be included in the projects,” the head of state said.

“Another concern that we have particularly insisted on today is the agriculture and environment protection. Romanian farmers need to be supported. Besides the issues prompted by the pandemic, the farmers are facing difficulties generated by drought. We are working on two main important directions. Firstly, the government has envisaged substantial funds for the farmers affected by drought at the budget rectification. I know there have been all kind of fake news on this topic. And secondly, we are preparing European projects targeting the prevention of drought and irrigation,” Iohannis said.