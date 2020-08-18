presidency.ro
POLITICSTOP NEWS

President: Advanced preparations to attract EU funds, efforts focused on transport infrastructure

By Alina Grigoras
0 28

President Klaus Iohannis has stated in a press conference on Tuesday after talks with the prime ministers and several ministers that the Government is working to identify the projects that are to be financed by EU funds and that preparations are very advanced.

Iohannis underlined that the main priority remains the highways and the railway infrastructure projects, but substantial funds will also be assigned to environment and agriculture.

“The Government is currently working on identifying the projects to be included in the National Resilience Plan and is working with the European Commission so that projects should be eligible, and that they can be financed with these funds. Preparations are very advanced.

The Government’s efforts are focusing on infrastructure at this point. Romania badly needs highways and railways. We are very advanced in this sector. We have many sections prepared to be included in the projects,” the head of state said.

“Another concern that we have particularly insisted on today is the agriculture and environment protection. Romanian farmers need to be supported. Besides the issues prompted by the pandemic, the farmers are facing difficulties generated by drought. We are working on two main important directions. Firstly, the government has envisaged substantial funds for the farmers affected by drought at the budget rectification. I know there have been all kind of fake news on this topic. And secondly, we are preparing European projects targeting the prevention of drought and irrigation,” Iohannis said.

- Advertisement -

Alina Grigoras

Alina Grigoras, Editor-in-Chief

I have been editor-in-chief at the Romanian Journal for 5 years and in the Romanian and English-based news editing for 20 years, mostly reporting for the Politics and Society columns.
I graduated in journalism in 2000, having worked as a print editor since then. Print and radio correspondent during college days. BA degree in journalism and MA in advertising.
The expertise in both print and online has allowed me to learn both sides of content and I am still learning and improving myself...
I am a keen observer of reality, favoring strong interpersonal communication, I define myself more like a colleague rather than a chief and a fan of brainstorming and team work.
Passionate about reading, writing, storytelling, psychology and traveling. Published author
(“Scufia cu Vise” book for children, published in 2014).

You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More