President after consultations: No conditions met yet to designate a PM

President Klaus Iohannis has told a press statement at the end of the consultations with the political parties that at leas one more round of talks is needed to designate a PM to form a new government. Following the general elections held on December 6, the new Parliament will be summoned on December 21.

“I had today a first round of consultations with the parties that will be represented in the new Parliament. This find round has prompted a good exchange of opinions, but I can say that no conditions to designate a candidate to form a new Government are yet met”, Iohannis stated.

“I received though several propositions, but I think at least one more round of consultations are needed for things to take shape. Considering that the Central Electoral Bureau has released the final results of the parliamentary elections, now all conditions are met for the new Parliament to be convened and I intend to summon the new Parliament for December 21, next Monday”, the head of state added.