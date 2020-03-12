President announces consultations tomorrow to designate a new PM

President Klaus Iohannis has announced in a press statement at Cotroceni Palace on Thursday evening that he will have a new round of consultation with the parliamentary parties to designate a new Prime Minister after the PM-designate Florin Citu had stepped down right before the investiture vote.

“Mr. Florin Citu has stepped aside today. It is a decision that proves political maturity amid the current complicated situation. The decision does not change at all the fact that Romania has a government that is functioning. Due to the measures taken by Orban Cabinet the number of coronavirus infections remained low. We don’t have any time to waste. I ask the Parliament imperatively that a fully-fledged Government is invested next week. Political reckoning is pointless, we are going through a complicated period“, said President Iohannis.

He further referred to the situation related to the new coronavirus. “The measures taken by the Government must be strictly observed. We all can contribute to limiting the contamination risk by avoiding overcrowding, by enforcing flexible working hours. Quarantine or isolation, where the situation requires, are mandatory, no matter how much discomfort they cause”, the head of state pointed out.

He added the government is endorsing both doctors and the sick people, arguing that “all over the world in case of an epidemic the medical system is subdued to a huge pressure” and that “it’s up to anyone to contribute to relieving this pressure“.

He further called on a prudent and responsible attitude, urging people to avoid spreading fake news and to watch only official channels. According to the President, we all be affected in a small or larger extent by the current situation. “There economic sectors that are experiencing hard losses those days, there are many companies whose activity is endangered. For this reason I chaired yesterday the first sitting of the inter-institutional working group especially set up to identify those ways and direct solutions meant to support these sectors and the business environment, we’ll come up with the actions that can directly and efficiently help”.

Iohannis underlined that Romania is not in a scenario “to shut down cities”, while asking people “not to take supermarkets or pharmacies by storm“.

“Although nobody can guarantee anything, I am optimistic we’ll get through this difficult test. Together we’ll manage to overcome all obstacles”, the President agued.