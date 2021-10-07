President announces consultations with parties on Monday, keeps on attacking USR

President Klaus Iohannis announced that he had invited the parliamentary parties for talks at Cotroceni Palace on Monday, starting 12:000hrs, to consult them on a solution to form the Cabinet after Citu Gov’t had been dismissed by censure motion a few two days ago.

The head of state mentioned that he “is determined and involved” in finding solutions, but at the same time, he kept on slamming USR, accusing them of “abandoning the ruling”.

“Dear Romanians, probably most of you have heard that a censure motion had taken place and the government had been toppled down by politicians who just wanted to show they have enough votes to dismiss the Cabinet. They have no strategy for what is about to happen next and, in my view, this government has been the victims of some petty political egos, which have no mindset for Romania and for Romanians behind.

USR, which boasted it’s a reformist party, has abandoned ruling at some point, which was not good. As if it wasn’t enough, they joined forces with PSD and AUR and toppled down the Cabinet. Now we have to find a way out of this crisis”, Iohannis stated.

The President said he will try to find a way out of the crisis during the consultations “together with those more mature and responsible ones”.

“I decided to hold a round of consultations with the parliamentary parties on Monday, starting 12:00hrs. Honestly, I don’t know if the first round of consultations will bring a solution, but I am personally totally committed and determined to find a way out of this crisis, for we cannot stay without a government over the winter. We are in full pandemic, in the middle of wave 4, for too less Romanians have got vaccinated, we are in a crisis of the energy prices, which was not generated by us, we are on the verge of winter and there are countless of issues that must be solved by a full-fledged Cabinet. We must find solutions to exit this government crisis with maturity and calm,” Iohannis pointed out.

Asked by the journalists about him blaming USR for starting the crisis, although their minister Stelian Ion has been sacked from the Justice ministry, Iohannis replied that Stelian Ion had been dismissed “for he had done his job”.