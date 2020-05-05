President announces “reconstruction project” of the country after the pandemic. Economic sectors to gradually re-open

President Klaus Iohannis has met the representatives of the business environment at Cotroceni Palace on Tuesday, stating that, after the state of emergency ends on May 14, the Government will continue to endorse the business environment, by extending the period to grant technical unemployment to companies affected by the COVID-19 lockdown.

“Both SMEs and also big companies affected by the COVID crisis will be endorsed. A fundamental goal of the economic re-launching plan is to massively increase public investments for all types of infrastructures, from the energy, to the transport and healthcare one”, said Iohannis.

“Entrepreneurs have real problems caused by the epidemic and they cannot be left alone, they need the authorities’ involvement and support (…) During the next period, our efforts will focus on the gradual re-opening of the economic sectors that have been subject to restrictions“, he added, exemplifying that the technical unemployment and state aid schemes will be preserved also after May 14.

“The COVID danger is not over yet and there are no elements to show us that the virus will disappear on its own in a nearby time frame, so the activity of hotels, restaurants and tourism will be gradually re-opened“, the head of state explained.

