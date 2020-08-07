President apologizes for presenting misinformation sent by Health Ministry

The Presidential Administration has apologized in a press release for the statement made by President Klaus Iohannis on how the number of COVID-19 cases are calculated to establish the three scenarios for the school reopening as of September 14.

The Presidency said that the head of state has talked during the press conference on Wednesday based on a misinformation inaccurately sent by the Health Ministry.

“Within the information delivered by Romania’s President Klaus Iohannis at the press conference of August 5, an error showed up on the calculation formula underlying the three scenarios based on which the schools will re-open starting September 14.”

According to the above-mentioned source, the correct information was “the epidemiological criteria depending on which schools will fit into the “green”, “yellow” or “red” scenarios is the total number of new COVID-19 cases reported in the past 14 days per thousand inhabitants in the locality where the school functions.”

During the Wednesday press conference, President Iohannis had referred to “the average daily infections in the past 14 days”. The information was amended in the press release today.

Therefore, we talk about the sum of the cases in the last 14 days, and not the average daily cases.,

For instance, Bucharest would have to report from 151 to 453 daily cases for two weeks in order to fit into the “yellow scenario” (physical classes/online classes ) and over 453 daily cases, meaning a cumulative number of 6,300 in 14 days, to enter the “red scenario” (school completely shut down), as the sociologist Claudiu Tufis told RFI.